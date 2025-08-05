Inspired Entertainment Secures Major Five-Year Supply Agreement with Jenningsbet to Supply Market-Leading Vantage Terminals

NEW YORK, Aug. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (“Inspired” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: INSE), a leading B2B provider of gaming content, technology, hardware, and services, is pleased to announce a significant new partnership with Jenningsbet the largest independent retail bookmaker in the UK with nearly 200 licensed betting shops. A family-owned business originally established in 1961, Jenningsbet has built a reputation for integrity and excellence in the industry. Inspired has secured a five-year contract to supply its market-leading Vantage terminal to approximately 144 Jenningsbet shops, totaling around 570 terminals. The rollout is scheduled to commence in Q4 2025.

Brooks Pierce, President and CEO of Inspired Entertainment, said, “We are delighted and privileged to have secured Jenningsbet, the largest independent bookmaker in the UK, as an Inspired customer. We look forward to working closely with their team to deliver a seamless rollout and to support their continued growth.”

Greg Knight, CEO of Jenningsbet, commented, “We are excited to partner with Inspired and to introduce their innovative Vantage terminals into our shops. This collaboration aligns with our commitment to offering the best experience to our customers and staying at the forefront of the industry.”

This partnership underscores Inspired’s ongoing commitment to providing top-tier gaming solutions to leading operators around the world.

About Inspired Entertainment, Inc.

Inspired offers an expanding portfolio of content, technology, hardware and services for regulated gaming, betting, lottery, social and leisure operators across land-based and mobile channels around the world. Inspired’s gaming, Virtual Sports, interactive and leisure products appeal to a wide variety of players, creating new opportunities for operators to grow their revenue. Inspired operates in approximately 35 jurisdictions worldwide, supplying gaming systems with associated terminals and content for approximately 50,000 gaming machines located in betting shops, pubs, gaming halls and other route operations; virtual sports products through more than 32,000 retail venues and various online websites; digital games for 170+ websites; and a variety of amusement entertainment solutions with a total installed base of more than 16,000 terminals.

Additional information can be found at www.inseinc.com .

