Microbot Medical® Receives Non-Dilutive Grant to Enhance Operational Capabilities

HINGHAM, Mass., Aug. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Microbot Medical Inc. (Nasdaq: MBOT), developer of the innovative LIBERTY® Endovascular Robotic System, announced it has been approved to receive a non-dilutive grant from the Israel Innovation Authority ("IIA”) in the amount of NIS 2.15 Million (approximately $630,000 at a recent exchange rate). The funding will further strengthen the Company’s manufacturing capabilities, positioning it to successfully implement the commercialization of the LIBERTY® System, pending marketing clearance by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

In addition to recognizing the Company’s recent milestone achievements, the IIA acknowledged several other factors in its final decision, including the size and characteristics of the target market, the competitive advantages of a single-use, disposable robot, the regulatory status of the LIBERTY® System and the overall benefits it is expected to deliver to the end user and healthcare system. The Company believes that the grant validates its technology and reflects the rigorous, independent due diligence conducted by the IIA.

“This non-dilutive grant strengthens our balance sheet and allows us to further enhance our operational readiness plans as we await the FDA’s marketing clearance decision,” commented Rachel Vaknin, Chief Financial Officer. “The IIA has been a valued partner supporting the development of the LIBERTY® System with prior grants, and this latest award and timing is particularly significant as we believe it reflects high confidence in our ability to scale manufacturing and successfully meet our business objectives.”

LIBERTY® is an investigational device pending FDA 510(k) clearance, and is currently not available for sale in the U.S.

About Microbot Medical

Microbot Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: MBOT) is a pre-commercial stage medical technology company with a vision to redefine endovascular robotics and improve the quality of care for millions of patients and providers globally. The Company has developed the world’s first single-use, fully disposable endovascular robotic system, which aims to eliminate traditional barriers to accessing advanced robotic systems.

Further information about Microbot Medical® is available at http://www.microbotmedical.com.

