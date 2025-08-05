Amwell set to continue to enable U.S. Defense Health Agency healthcare teams to deliver connected and seamless in-person and virtual care for the Military Health System (“MHS”)

BOSTON, Aug. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amwell® (NYSE: AMWL), a leading technology-enabled care platform provider, announced that as part of a Leidos-led partnership, it has been awarded an extension of its next-generation Digital First contract to power the digital transformation of the Military Health System (MHS), which serves approximately 9.6 million beneficiaries.

Under the contract extension, Amwell will continue to provide its comprehensive technology-enabled care platform to power virtual care delivered by MHS providers. The platform for scheduled virtual visits has been successfully deployed, on time and on budget, across the global DOD enterprise and to the U.S. Military Entrance Processing Command (MEPCOM) and the U.S. Coast Guard (USCG).

The platform replaced the MHS Video Connect solution, enabling providers with tech-enabled care. It is fully integrated within the MHS electronic health record and continues to enable the provision of dynamic health solutions for our military care teams, service members, and their families.

Through integrated platform solutions, Amwell is contributing to important efficiency initiatives, reducing burdens on care teams, improving the health and wellness of beneficiaries, reducing healthcare costs and optimizing the effective utilization of DHA's clinical resources across their global enterprise.

“Our platform is in use across the global DOD enterprise, enabling high quality, efficient care for this important population. We are grateful for the service of our nation’s military, and we are proud to be supporting their wellbeing,” said Ido Schoenberg, M.D., chairman and CEO of Amwell. “We are honored to extend this relationship and support the Department of Defense initiatives to realize the benefits of tech-enabled care across the MHS.”

The DHA’s Digital Front Door initiative has brought new capabilities and enablement to MHS GENESIS, an advanced electronic health record (EHR) and healthcare system solution that supports military and Veteran healthcare initiatives. The Amwell platform has deep integration assets and a simple yet powerful user experience that enables efficient and high-quality technology-enabled care delivery. The platform is already embedded into existing clinical workflows that care teams rely on, including those within the MHS GENESIS EHR. Amwell is providing technology to enable the DHA to leverage the benefits of hybrid care, improve access to healthcare, and ultimately improve outcomes for the MHS community.

Some highlights of platform success to date include:

Nearly tripling of virtual visits since replacing the DHA’s MHS Video Connect capability

Recent expansion beyond DHA sites to include MHS beneficiaries in the USCG and U.S. MEPCOM

Successful virtual visits from deployed units in a combat zone connected to a military hospital in the United States



The DHA supports U.S. national security and ensures our nation’s military teams are ready to deploy. Digital First supports the entire MHS community of users, which includes approximately 9.6 million active-duty service members, family members, retirees, and health professionals across the continuum of care.

About Amwell

Amwell offers payers and health systems a single, comprehensive, technology-enabled care platform. We use technology to provide patients with better access to more convenient, affordable and effective care. The Amwell platform includes software and services that power many clinical programs from Amwell and our growing number of partners. Our platform allows patients to experience unified, personalized and simple access to diversified clinical programs across the care continuum. As more people seek care online and more clinical programs become available, we offer integrated, future-ready, consistent solutions. The Amwell platform is proven, operating at a large scale, enabling care for millions of patients and their sponsors while delivering dependable outcomes. For almost two decades, Amwell has proudly served some of the largest and most sophisticated healthcare organizations in the U.S. and worldwide. For more information, visit business.amwell.com or LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements about us and our industry that involve substantial risks and uncertainties and are based on our beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to us. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release, including statements regarding our future results of operations, financial condition, business strategy and plans and objectives of management for future operations, are forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements because they contain words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “will,” or “would,” or the negative of these words or other similar terms or expressions.

Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements represent our beliefs and assumptions only as of the date of this release. These statements, and related risks, uncertainties, factors and assumptions, include, but are not limited to: our ability to successfully transition our clients to Converge without significant attrition; our ability to renew and upsell our client base; the election by the Defense Health Agency to deploy our solution across their entire enterprise; the continuation of the DHA relationship beyond July of 2026 with comparable financial terms; weak growth and increased volatility in the telehealth market; our ability to adapt to rapid technological changes; increased competition from existing and potential new participants in the healthcare industry; changes in healthcare laws, regulations or trends and our ability to operate in the heavily regulated healthcare industry; our ability to comply with federal and state privacy regulations; the significant liability that could result from a cybersecurity breach; our ability to commence and complete and strategic transformation initiatives and the impact of such initiatives; and other factors described under ‘Risk Factors’ in our most recent form 10-K filed with the SEC. These risks are not exhaustive. Except as required by law, we assume no obligation to update these forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future. Further information on factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results anticipated by our forward-looking statements is included in the reports we have filed or will file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These filings, when available, are available on the investor relations section of our website at investors.amwell.com and on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov.

