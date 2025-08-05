AAA-ICDR® Co-Hosts NYC Future Dispute Resolution, the Third in a Series on Technology, AI’s Impact on Alternative Dispute Resolution

NEW YORK, Aug. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The American Arbitration Association®-International Centre for Dispute Resolution® (AAA-ICDR), in collaboration with CPR Dispute Resolution, will co-host the third AAA-ICDR Future Dispute Resolution Conference on October 9, 2025 in New York City at Cardozo School of Law’s Downtown 5th Avenue Conference Center. This forward-looking conference will be followed by a Hackathon on October 10, held at the AAA-ICDR’s Midtown Manhattan office and co-hosted with Wolters Kluwer and its Kluwer Arbitration team, Kluwer Law International.

Spanning two days, the event will explore how artificial intelligence is transforming alternative dispute resolution (ADR), and what that means for legal professionals, institutions, and the future of dispute resolution.

Keynote speaker Diana Didia, executive vice president, chief technology & chief innovation officer at the AAA-ICDR, will share how the organization has integrated AI into its operations. “When Bridget McCormack joined the AAA-ICDR as president and CEO, our momentum around AI accelerated,” Didia said. “Our team has had the opportunity to learn, test, and launch incremental projects and solutions, bringing us closer to a digital-native dispute resolution platform. By the end of this year, we’ll have one. We’re excited to share our journey. Events like Future Dispute Resolution allow us to connect with peers, advocates, and panelists to exchange insights, share experiences and aspirations, reflect on progress, and shape the future of the field together.”

Serena Lee, CEO and president of CPR International Institute for Conflict Prevention & Resolution, expressed enthusiasm about co-hosting the event as a continuation of the partnership that began with the Hague Future Dispute Resolution event. “This event at Cardozo Law School embodies a shared mission among all peer organizations to foster a culture of dispute prevention and resolution,” said Lee. “With AI becoming increasingly integral to legal practice, this conference and hackathon serve as a critical forum to discuss how AI can expand access to dispute resolution and drive innovation across the field.”

Registration is now open for the Conference and Hackathon.

Day 1: AAA-ICDR Future Dispute Resolution Conference (October 9)

This event marks the third installment of the AAA-ICDR Future Dispute Resolution series, which began in September 2024 with a kickoff in collaboration with CodeX at Stanford and was followed by a second conference at The Hague in June 2025.

Sponsored by Goetz Platzer LLP, Three Crowns, and Hogan Lovells the full-day forum will feature speakers exploring the opportunities, challenges, and regulatory developments shaping the integration of AI into arbitration and mediation—and will provide a platform for peer organizations, including International Mediation Institute, ArbTech, ODR.com, New York Bar Association – Arbitration Committee, NYIAC, ITechLaw, New York Law School, Fordham, e-arbitrator, Mediators Beyond Borders, New York City Bar Association, Columbia, Pace University, and Association for Conflict Resolution – Greater New York, to share innovations in dispute resolution.

The forum will open with welcome comments from:

Serena K. Lee, President & CEO, CPR Dispute Resolution

Frank Rossi, Executive Vice President, Chief Operating & Revenue Officer, AAA-ICDR

Professor Andrea Schneider, Director of the Kukin Program for Conflict Resolution, Benjamin N. Cardozo School of Law

Speakers include:

Steven Andersen, AAA-ICDR, Los Angeles

Nick Barnaby, General Dynamics Corporation, Virginia

Linda Beyea, AAA-ICDR, Atlanta

Sasha Carbone, AAA-ICDR General Counsel & Asst. Corporate Secretary, New York

Hugh Carlson, Three Crowns, Washington, D.C.

Eva Chan, Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom, New York

Keynote Diana Didia, Executive Vice President, Chief Technology & Chief Innovation Officer, AAA-ICDR, New York

Jennifer Glasser, White & Case, New York

Craig Glidden, Glidden Partners, Houston

Daniel Gonzalez, Hogan Lovells, Miami

Jennifer Leonard, Creative Lawyers, Philadelphia

Mia Levi, Esq., CPR Dispute Resolution, New York

Luis Martinez, International Centre for Dispute Resolution, New York

Sam Prevatt, Freshfields, New York

Sarah E. Reynolds, Reynolds ADR, Chicago

Colin Rule, ODR.com, San Jose

Gretta Walters, Chaffetz Lindsey, New York

Allen Waxman, DLA Piper, New York

Professor Robyn Weinstein, Cardozo School of Law, New York

John Zhu, Cisco, New York

This transformative event will feature sessions that will delve into:

Global legal and AI experts discussing the implications of AI for dispute resolution

Explorations of data ethics, regulatory trends, and real-world applications of AI in ADR

Dialogue on the evolving role of institutions, courts, and corporate counsel in adopting AI tools

Day 2: Hackathon (October 10)

The conference will be followed by a Hackathon on October 10 at the AAA-ICDR’s Midtown Manhattan office, hosted in collaboration with Wolters Kluwer and its Kluwer Arbitration team. The Hackathon will bring together interdisciplinary teams—composed of ADR professionals, developers, and technologists—to create solutions that improve dispute resolution processes.

“One of the most exciting outcomes of June’s Future Dispute Resolution program at The Hague has been the opportunity to collaborate with all our ADR peers on potential product innovations,” said David Bartolone, vice president and general manager of the International Group at Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S. “Hearing directly from ADR professionals, alongside the AAA-ICDR and Wolters Kluwer’s engineers, provides a rare and meaningful opportunity for cross-learning. The Hackathon fosters not just camaraderie, but productive competition among peers—where everyone learns, and legal tech innovation happens in real time. I’m excited for the two teams and our attendees to come together and innovate and build in real time.”

Registration

Full Event Details:

Day 1 October 9, 2025: Conference Location: Cardozo School of Law (55 5th Ave., New York, NY 10003)

Day 2 October 10, 2025: Hackathon Location: AAA-ICDR’s Midtown Manhattan office (150 East 42nd St., New York NY 10017)



Register here for the Conference and Hackathon.

About the American Arbitration Association

The not-for-profit AAA is the leading alternative dispute resolution service provider. It has administered more than eight million ADR cases since its founding in 1926. With offices throughout the United States and Singapore, the AAA provides organizations of all sizes in virtually every industry with ADR services and products. For more information, visit www.adr.org/.

About the International Centre for Dispute Resolution

The International Centre for Dispute Resolution is the international division of the AAA and the largest international provider of dispute resolution services. Established in 1996, the ICDR serves parties from over 100 countries with multilingual staff experienced in international dispute resolution proceedings and a roster of over 725 arbitrators and mediators. For more information, visit www.icdr.org.

About CPR International Institute for Conflict Prevention & Resolution

Established in 1977, CPR Institute is an independent non-profit organization that promotes the prevention and resolution of conflict to better enable purpose through the CPR Institute and CPR Dispute Resolution. The CPR Institute builds capacity for dispute prevention and resolution through the thought leadership of its diverse members – companies, leading mediators and arbitrators, law firms, individual practitioners, and academics – who share best practices and develop innovative tools for dispute management through committee discussions and projects, publications, education and training, and events. CPR Dispute Resolution is a responsive, user-focused provider of dispute management services – arbitration, mediation, custom appointing services, a panel of dispute prevention specialists, and more - that leverages resources generated by the CPR Institute. To learn more about CPR, visit cpradr.org.

About Wolters Kluwer

Wolters Kluwer (EURONEXT: WKL) is a global leader in information, software solutions and services for professionals in healthcare; tax and accounting; financial and corporate compliance; legal and regulatory; corporate performance and ESG. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with technology and services. Wolters Kluwer reported 2024 annual revenues of €5.9 billion. The group serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries, and employs approximately 21,600 people worldwide.