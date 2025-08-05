Money Concepts® Hosts 2025 Financial Planning Congress in Nashville

Palm Beach Gardens, FL, Aug. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Independent financial advisors from across the United States gathered in downtown Nashville for the 2025 Financial Planning Congress (FPC). Hosted by Money Concepts from July 13 to 16 at the Grand Hyatt, this four-day national conference brought together professionals from every region of the country to focus on business development, succession planning, client acquisition, and the evolving role of AI in financial planning.

It was more than a professional development event—the 2025 Financial Planning Congress reflected what truly sets Money Concepts apart: a deep commitment to connection, collaboration, and peer-to-peer learning. A cornerstone of every Money Concepts event is spotlighting the top-performing advisors within the network. These advisor-led sessions have become a hallmark of the FPC experience, offering personal stories, field-tested tools, and peer-to-peer insights that spark real change. Their consistent participation speaks to a culture where every voice matters and every advisor has something to teach.

This year’s agenda featured sessions on advisor technology, succession planning, practice management, fintech innovation, and regulatory updates. Several standout speakers from within the Money Concepts community led these sessions, sharing insights drawn directly from their success. The firm also celebrated advisors whose leadership in business growth and client service reflects the core values of the Money Concepts mission.

Speakers from within our community included Tim Higgins, CFP®, CGMA, CPA, PFS™, of NCH Tax & Wealth Advisors, and Jesse Studyvin, ChFC®, of Schofield Enterprises, who spoke about expanding client possibilities. From Peterman Financial Group, Nathan Boyle, MS, CFP®, MRFC®, Kale Gentry, RFC®, CFP®, Anna McCormick, MD, RFA, and Bill Peterman, CPA, CFP®, shared how they are reinvigorating their practices through a people-first approach. Rajiv Iyer, J.D., of Ganesh Financial Group, LLC, and Ty Watts of True North Wealth Group led a session on navigating markets in motion. Heather Blanchard, CFS®, CAS®, of Clarity Wealth Management, and Matthew Haeffner, RFC®, of Haeffner Wealth Advisors, reflected on lessons learned in their joint session, “If I Knew Then What I Know Now.” These advisor-led sessions demonstrated the power of peer-to-peer learning and reinforced Money Concepts’ commitment to building a culture where professionals support one another and lead with heart.

The Congress also featured nationally recognized keynote speakers. Joe Jordan, best-selling author and financial speaker, opened the event with a message about creating a purpose-driven practice and living a life of significance. Michael Roby, business coach and Kolbe Certified® consultant, shared strategies for sparking trust-building conversations with prospects and clients. Laura Virili, a respected expert in client acquisition and retention, discussed how advisors can leverage AI to enhance human connection rather than replace it.

With the largest showing of administrative professionals to date, Money Concepts Headquarters' very own Transition Liaison Coordinator, Lori Pottinger, offered insight on streamlining business operations for administrative professionals. Melissa Jaworski, Vice President of Marketing, followed with “How to Market Your Business in 2025 Pt. 2”, building on her earlier presentation from this year. She also introduced new marketing packages designed to provide advisors with hands-free marketing solutions.

One of the most powerful and distinct aspects of the conference was the recurring theme of love. The word was spoken from the main stage more times than anyone could count, woven into stories of client care, family legacy, and leadership. This focus on love wasn’t accidental—it reflects a core tenet of the Money Concepts philosophy: that relationships built on honor, empathy, accountability, respect, and transparency lead to better outcomes for everyone. It’s what Leading with HEART is all about.

To further foster connection, the week featured Mission Nashville, an interactive scavenger hunt that was custom-designed by the Money Concepts Headquarters team. Set along the lively stretch of lower Broadway, known for its honky-tonks and live country music, the activity encouraged the Money Concepts community and their families to collaborate, solve clues, and complete challenges while earning points and building meaningful bonds. It was a hands-on example of how we practice what we preach, putting people and purpose at the center of every experience.

The week wrapped up with a private farewell dinner at Ole Red, reserved exclusively for Money Concepts attendees and their families, complete with live music and line dancing. It was a joyful and memorable celebration of the relationships that make this network so unique.

“This continues to be one of the most valuable events of the year for our firm and the advisors we support,” said Denis Walsh, CEO of Money Concepts. “The Financial Planning Congress is more than a conference. It is a gathering of people who care about each other and believe that love, service, and trust still have a place in financial services.”

Money Concepts remains committed to helping independent financial advisors thrive through comprehensive support, advanced resources, and a culture rooted in love-based capitalism, shared leadership, and genuine connection.

