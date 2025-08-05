Fullmark Energy Commences Operation of Desert-Carris Energy Storage Project

CHICAGO, Aug. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fullmark Energy, a leading independent power producer (IPP) focused exclusively on energy storage, today announced that the Desert-Carris energy storage project is officially operational, marking the second project in the company’s Redwood Projects portfolio to reach Commercial Operation Date (COD).

Desert-Carris is a 20 MW energy storage facility in Palm Springs, California, with a capacity of 40 MWh. Located in the CAISO power market, Desert-Carris exemplifies Fullmark Energy’s commitment to building quality battery energy storage system (BESS) projects with mutually beneficial relationships between site hosts and communities. Desert-Carris is sited near critical infrastructure for Palm Springs and the surrounding areas and will be available for the grid operators to call on as necessary to enhance local electrical reliability.

“Desert-Carris represents the essence of what Fullmark Energy brings to project development,” said Chris McKissack, President & CEO of Fullmark Energy. “The thoughtful integration of energy storage with the Palm Springs power grid creates benefits extending well beyond the grid itself. We strive for projects like Desert-Carris that optimize land and boost community resilience.”

During construction, the team worked daily with the landowner to ensure the project did not disrupt local business operations. Located off a high-traffic route to the Palm Springs Airport, the project’s transformation from a barren site to a landscaped space improves the visual experience for thousands of residents and visitors passing by daily. Using smart design on a space-constrained site allowed for two grid interconnection points, providing enhanced resiliency for the grid.

The Redwood Projects portfolio, located in Southern California, is a cornerstone vehicle for the company with 125 MW in operation or development. By operating multiple assets across Southern California, Fullmark adds reliability to and reduces failure points from the regional power grid, while strengthening revenue profiles through diversified offtake agreements. The first completed facility in the Redwood Projects portfolio was the 20 MW Johanna ESS project, located in Santa Ana, California, with a capacity of 80 MWh. The Redwood Projects build on the company’s 300 MWh of operating and in-construction BESS projects and 4 GW development pipeline strategically positioned across multiple U.S. markets.

About Fullmark Energy

Fullmark Energy is unlocking the potential of energy storage to accelerate renewables, enhance grid reliability, and benefit communities, financial investors, stakeholders and partners. Founded in 2018, Fullmark Energy develops, builds, owns and operates energy storage projects across the U.S. The company’s holistic asset development and ownership model prioritizes mutually beneficial, long-term relationships with partners and stakeholders to move projects from concept to operations. Fullmark Energy is securely backed by a fund managed by InfraRed Capital Partners, an infrastructure asset manager with $13 billion in equity under management. With a four-gigawatt pipeline and a mix of projects operating and under construction, we are making the promise of energy storage a reality. Learn more about Fullmark Energy’s unique approach to energy storage at www.fullmarkenergy.com.

Media Contact:

Nic Savo

203-456-0843

fullmarkenergy@teamsilverline.com