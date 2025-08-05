Allbirds Commemorates a Decade of Comfort, Style and Sustainable Design with New Wool Runner NZ

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- When the Wool Runner launched, it didn't just make a mark; it left an indelible footprint on the footwear industry. Ten years later, it remains one of Allbirds' most enduring successes–and now, in celebration of the brand’s 10th anniversary, the footwear company is delivering a fresh take on the icon that started it all with the new Wool Runner NZ.

The Allbirds story took flight in 2015, when work began to bring the Wool Runner to market following a successful Kickstarter campaign. The shoe defied the usual rules of footwear by harnessing the power of nature using superfine Merino wool, an unconventional material in an industry ordinarily dominated by virgin synthetics. At launch, inventory sold out in minutes, and soon after, the Wool Runner was described as the “world’s most comfortable shoe.” In the decade since, Allbirds has sold nearly a pair of Wool Runners every minute, and the style has become a mainstay in wardrobes around the world.

Now, Allbirds is introducing the Wool Runner NZ, delivering a modern interpretation of the qualities fans first fell in love with: unparalleled comfort, sleek design and reverence for nature. Reimagining the iconic shoe was the first task taken on by Allbirds’s Chief Design Officer, Adrian Nyman, upon joining the brand in 2023.

“The redesigned Wool Runner blends iconic comfort with refined simplicity—updated fit, elevated feel, and a sharp focus on natural, sustainable materials,” said Nyman.

The Wool Runner NZ heroes Merino wool, the soft, temperature-regulating and moisture-wicking material that made the original Wool Runner famous. It features a wool-blend upper, collar and tongue lining, surrounding the foot with a snug, plush feel from all sides.

Inside, a brand new dual-density insole–the Allbirds Featherbed™–uses cushioned memory foam, paired with Allbirds' signature wool-blend topcloth to deliver uncompromising comfort that withstands long days on your feet. The Allbirds team tested more than 45 variations to find the footbed that best achieved immediate, out of the box comfort, working with a variety of vendors and testers to validate the new construction. The style is underpinned by Allbirds’ signature SweetFoam® midsole, now with an updated underfoot contour for a smooth, supportive stride and naturally grounded feel.

The design of the Wool Runner NZ maintains a minimalist essence, with the addition of select, sophisticated details including: fluting along the sidewall of the midsole; a new eyelet construction; a concentric outsole design; and updated branding on the heel and tongue.

Its “NZ” moniker pays homage to Allbirds’ origins, New Zealand, where the brand was born as a side hustle of professional athlete Tim Brown. Disillusioned with overbranded shoes made with virgin synthetics, he joined forces with renewables expert Joey Zwillinger to create a better shoe in a better way–an endeavor that led to the creation of the Wool Runner.

“From day one to today, our quest remains the same: make better things in a better way,” said Tim Brown, co-founder, Allbirds. “That quest for better demands a spirit of continuous improvement, so the work of the Wool Runner is never finished. The Wool Runner NZ is a reminder that we will never stand still. We will move forward into the next ten years with as much determination to make things with purpose as we have through our first decade.”

In addition to unveiling the all-new Wool Runner NZ, Allbirds is marking this major business milestone with an entirely reimagined e-commerce experience, out-of-home advertisements in key hubs like New York City and San Francisco, and refreshed storefronts rolling out through 2026.

The Wool Runner NZ will be available in-store and online beginning August 5, 2025, in full- and half-sizes from Women’s 5-11 and Men’s 7-14, at a retail price of $110 USD.

