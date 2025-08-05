Yatiri Bio Acquires NGeneBioAI to Expand AI-Powered Proteomics Platform and Advance Precision Biomarker Discovery

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Yatiri Bio, Inc., a leader in proteomics-driven precision medicine, today announced the successful acquisition of NGeneBioAI, Inc., a San Diego-based company specializing in plasma proteomics and AI-powered diagnostics. The acquisition strengthens Yatiri Bio’s position at the forefront of biomarker discovery and translational drug development.

The transaction includes the transfer of all NGeneBioAI assets, proprietary technologies, commercial agreements, and intellectual property in accordance with applicable agreements. As part of the deal, Yatiri Bio issued common stock to NGeneBio, the parent company of NGeneBioAI.

“NGeneBioAI has built a robust foundation in plasma-based diagnostics, with unique strengths in protein detection and applied machine learning,” said Pilgrim Jackson, CEO & Co-Founder of Yatiri Bio. “By integrating their technologies and CLIA- and CAP-certified laboratory infrastructure into our platform, we are positioned to advance the development of potentially clinically actionable biomarker signatures designed to inform both diagnostics and therapeutic innovation.”

The acquisition expands Yatiri Bio’s operational footprint and technical capabilities, including the ability to develop and validate Laboratory Developed Tests (LDTs) in compliance with applicable CLIA regulations and subject to evolving FDA oversight. The integration enhances Yatiri Bio’s AI-proteomics platform, which leverages deep learning to map disease biology through high-resolution protein expression data.

Yatiri Bio’s expanded platform is intended to support a growing pipeline of biomarker-driven programs across oncology, immunology, and neurodegeneration, and aims to further strengthen partnerships with biopharma companies seeking translational insights and companion diagnostics.

“This is a strategic step forward in our vision—using proteomics and AI to help decode the complexity of disease and guide precision therapies,” added Jackson. “We are proud to welcome the NGeneBioAI team and excited to amplify the impact of our combined efforts.”

