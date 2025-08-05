Ron Wallace’s Latest Book, “Curly” is a #1 New Release

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

WINTER GARDEN, Fla., Aug. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ron Wallace's debut historical novel "Curly" is a1878-set Western drama that represents the kind of authentic storytelling that resonates with Americans. “This powerful story about maintaining integrity in corporate America, reaches the widest possible audience.” -Robert J. Smith, MFA

Smith is the founder of the consulting firm, Smith Profits™, the company that worked with Ron Wallace when his “American Madness” book reached #1 Best Seller status, ranking ahead of Michelle Obama’s book, “Becoming.”

Smith and Smith Profits™ are anticipating upcoming joint appearances with Ron Wallace on FOX News to discuss the administration’s policies to end DEI and the tariff policies that inspired Smith to create the 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, Junior Patriots on Liberation Day, to make it possible for America’s youth to write about their patriotism and become #1 Best Selling Authors as a result. https://JuniorPatriots.us

Proven Success Formula Applied to Historical Fiction

Wallace's novel follows cowboy Curly Griggs as he transitions from Wyoming's open ranges to Manhattan's corporate world at K&W Global in 1878. The story explores the tension between frontier values and industrial ambition during America's rapid transformation period.

“The novel has already achieved Amazon #1 New Release status in U.S. Dramas and Plays, demonstrating early market validation for Ron Wallace’s latest work.” -Robert J. Smith, MFA

Strategic Publishing Adventure for American Values

"Curly" examines how personal integrity functions in environments that reward compromise. The protagonist faces moral dilemmas when confronted with ghosts from his past, including a former love interest and a friend-turned-outlaw.

Corporate Expertise Meets Literary Excellence

Wallace's fish-out-of-water narrative contrasts Western U.S. sensibilities with Eastern U.S. corporate culture, creating compelling parallels to modern business challenges. The story positions Curly as a principled outsider in 19th century New York's cutthroat business world.

https://www.amazon.com/Curly-Ron-Wallace-ebook/dp/B0FG6T47ZC?ref_=ast_author_dp

Ambitious Goals for 2025 and Beyond

Wallace's "Curly" serves as an example of authentic American storytelling. The novel ultimately presents a character study of moral fortitude amid changing times. Through Curly's adventure, the narrative examines how traditional virtues can be preserved and adapted rather than abandoned in the face of progress and ambition.

"We see ‘Curly’ becoming another #1 Best Seller for Mr. Wallace," Smith added. "He’s continuing to preserve and promote the American values that built this great nation.”

About Ron Wallace

Ron Wallace is a dynamic leader whose multifaceted career has spanned several industries and roles. As President of UPS International, he led operations across more than 200 countries and managed a team of 60,000 employees. Post-retirement, Ron made significant contributions as a police officer, developer, restaurateur, and public servant. Notably being appointed by the Governor of Georgia to chair the commission for the creation of the City of Milton, Georgia, where he acted as the inaugural leader to establish city infrastructure and services.

He is also an #1 International Best Selling Author with notable works including "Leadership Lessons from a UPS Driver: Delivering a Culture of We, Not Me" reflecting on his experiences at UPS to teach leadership principles, and "Irish Pubs in America: History, Lore, and Recipes" which he and co-author Bob Meyers won an Indie Book Award.

His latest work, "American Madness" has reached #1 International Best Selling status within several Amazon categories. Wallace has played significant roles in over one hundred campaigns and wrote a book about how to win an election named "Power of the Campaign Pyramid: Hope is not a Strategy."

Beyond his professional achievements, Ron is deeply involved in his community, contributing to various boards and engaging in philanthropy. His most recent literary endeavor is "American Madness" which details many ways that we can save our children, our culture, our freedoms, our liberties, and preserve the American way of life.

About Robert J. Smith, MFA, and Smith Profits™

Founded in 2010, Smith Profits™ operates from Winter Garden, Florida, specializing in business consulting, publishing, and public relations. The company provides GUARANTEED television coverage and #1 Best Selling Book services to CEOs, business owners and professionals, nationwide.

Robert J. Smith, MFA, known as The Father of Factual Storytelling™, has achieved #1 production rankings with multiple Fortune 500 Companies and maintains consistent top 1% worldwide rankings in the entertainment industry, after decades of consistent top 1% worldwide rankings in financial services. His international #1 Best Selling books have outranked major offerings by legends such as The Father of Systems, W. Edwards Deming; The Father of Public Relations, Edward Bernays; and The Father of Economics, Adam Smith.

For media inquiries, contact Smith Profits™ at their Winter Garden, Florida headquarters at (407) 508-0200. Robert@RobertJSmith.com