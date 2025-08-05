Novo Resources Releases Updated Corporate Presentation Highlighting Strategic Progress and Growth Initiatives

PERTH, Western Australia, Aug. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Novo Resources Corp. (“Novo” or the “Company”) (ASX: NVO) (TSX: NVO) (OTCQB: NSRPF) is pleased to announce the release of its updated corporate presentation, now available on the Company’s website at www.novoresources.com.

The refreshed presentation provides a comprehensive overview of Novo’s strategic priorities, recent exploration success, project developments, and near-term catalysts. It offers investors and stakeholders clear insights into the Company’s evolving growth strategy and expanding portfolio of high-potential gold assets in Australia.

“Our updated corporate presentation reflects the significant progress we’ve made across our exploration portfolio,” commented Mr. Michael Spreadborough, Executive Co-Chairman and Acting CEO of Novo Resources. “As we continue to advance our projects and generate new value, we remain focused on disciplined growth and delivering long-term returns to shareholders.”

Highlights of the presentation include:

Recent high-grade gold discoveries at key exploration targets

Advancements across multiple priority projects

Near-term exploration milestones and catalysts

Novo’s focused strategy to grow its gold resource base through discovery and development

The updated corporate presentation can be accessed directly via the following link: PowerPoint Presentation

Novo is an Australian based gold explorer listed on the ASX and the TSX focussed on discovering standalone gold and copper projects with > 1 Moz development potential. Novo is an innovative gold explorer with a significant land package covering approximately 5,500 square kilometres in the Pilbara region of Western Australia, along with the 22 square kilometre Belltopper project in the Bendigo Tectonic Zone of Victoria, Australia. In addition to the above, Novo is part of two prospective farm in agreements in New South Wales.

Novo’s key project area in the Pilbara is the Egina Gold Camp, where Northern Star Resources Limited is farming-in to form a JV at the Becher Project and surrounding tenements through exploration expenditure of A$25 million within 4 years for a 50% interest. The Becher Project has similar geological characteristics as Northern Star’s 12.7 Moz Hemi Project#. Novo is also advancing gold exploration south of Becher in the Egina Gold Camp, part of the Croydon JV (Novo 70%: Creasy Group 30%). Novo continues to undertake early-stage exploration elsewhere across its Pilbara tenement portfolio.

Novo has also formed a lithium joint venture with SQM in the Pilbara which provides shareholder exposure to battery metals.

Novo has recently strengthened its high-quality, Australian based exploration portfolio by adding the TechGen John Bull Gold Project in the New England Orogen of NSW, and Manhattan Tibooburra Gold Project in the Albert Goldfields in northwestern NSW. Both projects demonstrate prospectivity for significant discovery and resource definition and align with Novo’s strategy of identifying and exploring projects with > 1 Moz Au potential. These high-grade gold projects compliment the landholding consolidation that forms the Toolunga Project in the Onslow District in Western Australia.

Novo has a significant investment portfolio and a disciplined program in place to identify value accretive opportunities that will build further value for shareholders.

For more information, please contact:

Leo Karabelas

Investor Relations

Novo Resources Corp.

Email: info@novoresources.com

Website: www.novoresources.com