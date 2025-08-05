Mimecast to Showcase New Adaptive Security and Strategic Integrations at Black Hat USA 2025

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mimecast, a global cybersecurity leader redefining how organizations secure human risk through precision-engineered AI, will exhibit its connected Human Risk Management Platform at Black Hat USA and will demonstrate how it empowers employees to become the strongest line of defense against evolving threats and risks. Mimecast’s innovation will be on full display at booth #3846 and attendees will get an inside look at the platform that keeps 42,000 global customers ahead of the evolving threat landscape.

Enhancing the Human Risk Command Center

This year at Black Hat USA, Mimecast will unveil adaptive policies in its Human Risk Command Center. These dynamic controls are designed to automatically adjust security measures based on real-time risk assessment, behavioral science data and threat intelligence, ensuring optimal protection levels and restrictions for the users who need them most. This pivotal update will both help organizations stay ahead of threats and prevent loss of critical data, while reducing administrative overhead.

Over-restrictive controls in the enterprise can burden users and inhibit productivity. According to Mimecast data just 8% of employees account for 80% of security incidents, highlighting the failure of static security measures to address the differing needs of both low-risk and high-risk users. Mimecast’s adaptive policies are engineered to proactively analyze patterns to identify risky behavior – such as clicking on phishing emails, mishandling sensitive data or interacting with malware – and provides tailored security interventions.

“Security teams are under constant pressure to do more with less, and that starts with being smarter about how they use their time and tools,” said Ranjan Singh, Chief Product & Technology Officer at Mimecast. “Traditional security policies take a blanket approach, but not all employees pose the same level of risk. By focusing on individual risk profiles, teams can prioritize high-risk users and maximize the impact of every security dollar, shifting their approach from reactive defense to strategic prevention.”

Real-Time Risk Scoring and Diagnostic Demos

These new controls enhance the overall offerings of the Mimecast Human Risk Command Center, announced in April, and enable organizations to strengthen security and drive behavioral change with personalized interventions. At Black Hat USA, the Mimecast team will demonstrate the latest updates to the Human Risk Command Center and display the robust visibility it provides to organizations.

Visitors to the Mimecast booth can take a rapid human risk survey, a live diagnostic that instantly profiles an organization’s risk exposure across key attack vectors along with live demos on mitigating resulting risk. Fast-paced, high-impact theater sessions at the booth will cover a wide range of topics and attack vectors, including advanced BEC threat chains, shadow AI, protecting digital communication and how to operationalize employee behavior as part of your defense posture with adaptive policies.

The Power of Together in Cybersecurity

Following a strong belief in the “power of together” to solve complex cybersecurity problems for customers, Mimecast is integrated into more than 300 security tools across the cybersecurity landscape. Over 150 of those integrations can be deployed rapidly. Mimecast’s full list of technology alliance partners can be viewed here.

Key technology alliance partners will host joint sessions at the Mimecast booth during Black Hat USA. Sessions include SentinelOne (8/6 1:30 p.m.), Zscaler (8/6 2:00 p.m.), Netskope (8/7 11:30 a.m.), and Arctic Wolf (8/7 1:30 p.m.).

During these sessions attendees will see first-hand how integrations are accelerating proactive sharing with bilateral threat insights and signals, providing layered defense and enhanced protection. The ‘power of together’ in cybersecurity helps to safeguard organizations from the point of entry to the last line of defense all while maximizing the investments already made into their tools.

Learn more here and join Mimecast at booth #3846.

About Mimecast

Mimecast is a global cybersecurity leader redefining how organizations secure human risk through precision-engineered AI. Its API-enabled connected human risk platform is purpose-built to protect organizations from the spectrum of cyber threats. Integrating cutting-edge technology with human-centric pathways, our platform enhances visibility and provides strategic insight.

By enabling decisive action and empowering businesses to protect their collaborative environments, our technology helps safeguard critical data and actively engages employees in reducing risk and enhancing productivity. More than 42,000 businesses worldwide trust Mimecast to help them keep ahead of the ever-evolving threat landscape.

From insider risk to external threats, customers get more with Mimecast. More visibility. More agility. More control. More security.

Mimecast and the Mimecast logo are either registered trademarks or trademarks of Mimecast Services Limited in the United States and/or other countries. All other third-party trademarks and logos contained in this press release are the property of their respective owners.

Press Contacts

Tim Hamilton

Principal Public Relations Manager

+1 603-918-6757

thamilton@mimecast.com