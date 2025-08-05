Qumis Partners with NFP to Innovate its Risk and Policy Analysis Using Legal-Grade AI

CHICAGO, Aug. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Qumis , the only lawyer-built AI platform designed to transform insurance knowledge work, today announced that NFP , an Aon company and leading P&C insurance broker, benefits consultant, wealth manager and retirement plan advisor, has adopted its generative AI technology. This technology streamlines policy and claims review across NFP’s property and casualty businesses.

After piloting Qumis in mid-2024, NFP formally adopted the platform earlier this year as part of its broader digital transformation strategy. NFP continues to reduce manual policy review time and accelerate high-volume policy comparisons. Since integrating Qumis across its P&C and claims teams, brokers and claims advisors have simultaneously increased the volume of valuable policy reviews and their focus on strategic client service.

“NFP differentiates itself through our commitment to technology, data, and innovation,” said Mark J. Rieder, Head of Innovation at NFP. “Our strategy is built around harnessing data and technology to deliver better client outcomes. Qumis helps our teams move faster, work smarter, and deliver legal-grade analysis with confidence. It’s exactly the kind of technology we want in our tech stack.”

Increasing demands on broker and claims teams, outdated workflows, and growing complexity in policy work are driving demand for, and adoption of, AI in insurance. Platforms such as Qumis are becoming essential infrastructure, eliminating manual comparisons, reducing operational strain, and unlocking the capacity of teams to focus more on client service work.

“We’re proud to support NFP’s innovation strategy and provide the AI infrastructure that brokers need to navigate the growing complexity of policy work at scale,” said Dan Schuleman, co-founder and CEO of Qumis. “Qumis is modernizing how teams work, while powering intelligence-driven decisions that help insurance professionals work faster, operate more efficiently, and maintain legal-grade precision.”

Founded in 2023 to solve one of insurance’s toughest challenges—understanding the policy—Qumis supports policy intelligence at scale for some of the nation’s largest insurance brokerages, along with leading carriers and law firms. This latest deployment with NFP marks another milestone in a year of rapid growth, following Qumis’ recent platform update and the close of a $2.2 million pre-seed funding round earlier this year.

To learn more, visit Qumis.ai or book a demo .

About Qumis

Qumis is a generative AI company built to tackle the hardest problem in insurance: understanding the policy. Developed by insurance attorneys and AI experts, Qumis delivers legal-grade analysis that helps professionals interpret complex policies with speed, accuracy, and confidence. From brokers comparing coverage to claims teams assessing liability, Qumis equips top insurance organizations with the insight they need to act decisively. Trusted by leading brokers, carriers, and law firms, Qumis is setting the standard for AI-powered policy analysis across the industry. Learn more at Qumis.ai .

About NFP

NFP, an Aon company, is an organization of consultative advisors and problem solvers helping companies and individuals address their most significant risk, workforce, wealth management and retirement challenges. With colleagues across the US, Puerto Rico, Canada, UK and Ireland we serve a diversity of clients, industries and communities. Our global capabilities, specialized expertise and customized solutions span property and casualty insurance, benefits, wealth management and retirement plan advisory. Together, we put people first, prioritize partnerships and continuously advance a culture we’re proud of.

