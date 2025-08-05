Fogo de Chão Ignites Fall with New Seasonal Menu Offerings

DALLAS, Aug. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fogo de Chão , the internationally renowned Brazilian restaurant known for its elevated churrasco dining experience, is welcoming the arrival of fall with new seasonal menu innovations available starting today at all U.S. locations, including Puerto Rico. This fall, guests can indulge in fresh offerings across the Full Churrasco Experience, Market Table, Bar Fogo, and more. Highlighted items include Crispy Yuca Fries with malagueta aioli, Burrata with Roasted Tomatoes, and a seasonal off-menu “Fall Fashioned” cocktail crafted with Woodford Reserve and roasted pear. Designed to satisfy a variety of dietary lifestyles, from vegetarian to keto, paleo, and gluten-free, this fall guests are invited to enjoy Fogo’s bold, seasonal flavors and elevated dining experience.

Fall Menu Innovations Include:



Shareable Sides

Burrata & Roasted Tomatoes - Grape tomatoes sautéed with garlic, extra virgin olive oil, oregano, and basil, served warm with burrata and crisp toast.

- Grape tomatoes sautéed with garlic, extra virgin olive oil, oregano, and basil, served warm with burrata and crisp toast. Crispy Yuca Fries - Topped with parmesan and paprika, and served with house-made malagueta aioli.

Seasonal Market Table Additions

Roasted Apple & Sweet Potato Salad - Roasted Fuji apples and sweet potatoes with fresh herbs and dressing.

- Roasted Fuji apples and sweet potatoes with fresh herbs and dressing. Roasted Cabbage & Butternut Squash Salad - A hearty seasonal mix of roasted red cabbage and squash.

- A hearty seasonal mix of roasted red cabbage and squash. Pear & Arugula Salad - Roasted pear, quinoa, butternut squash, and pickled onions on arugula with honey dressing.

- Roasted pear, quinoa, butternut squash, and pickled onions on arugula with honey dressing. Sweet Potato Hummus - A vibrant, creamy hummus blended with roasted sweet potatoes and spices.

- A vibrant, creamy hummus blended with roasted sweet potatoes and spices. Lentil Soup - A wholesome, warm addition for cozy fall days.



Off-Menu Cocktail

Fall Fashioned - Woodford Reserve bourbon, Canton ginger liqueur, apple pear and orange bitters, garnished with a roasted pear and rosemary.



“At Fogo de Chão, we’re always evolving our menu to reflect the richness of the season while offering guests exciting new ways to enjoy their dining experience,” said Barry McGowan, Chief Executive Officer at Fogo de Chão. “This fall, we’re introducing craveable additions like Crispy Yuca Fries, comforting Lentil Soup, vibrant seasonal salads, and the off-menu Fall Fashioned cocktail, perfect for everything from a casual weekday lunch to a celebratory dinner.”



Fogo de Chão invites guests to explore its seasonal offerings across every dining occasion, from Weekday Lunch and All-Day Happy Hour at Bar Fogo to Weekend Brazilian Brunch and dinner. Guests can indulge in the Full Churrasco Experience, featuring a continuous selection of fire-roasted meats carved tableside by gaucho chefs, including the house specialty Picanha. For those seeking an elevated dining experience, the Indulgent Churrasco offers premium enhancements such as Butter-Bathed™ Lobster Tail, Black Truffle Butter, Jumbo Lump Crab Cake, or Roasted Bone Marrow, paired with a decadent dessert. Guests can also enjoy fresh seafood à la carte, a curated list of South American wines, and signature cocktails. The meal is best finished with indulgent desserts like Chocolate Brigadeiro or Tres Leches Cake, and a nightcap such as the classic Caipirinha or Carajillo.



For more information about Fogo de Chão, its new menu offerings, or for dining reservations at a restaurant near you, please visit Fogo.com .



About Fogo de Chão

Fogo de Chão (fogo-dee-shown) is an internationally renowned restaurant from Brazil that elevates the culinary art of churrasco – the art of roasting high-quality cuts of meat over an open flame – into a cultural dining experience. Fogo is famed for its prix fixe Full Churrasco Experience that offers a continuous selection of premium cuts butchered daily by gaucho chefs, simply seasoned and grilled to create a craveable salty bark, then carved tableside. The naturally gluten-free Market Table offers a selection of seasonal salads, charcuterie, exotic fruit, superfoods and more. From celebratory to everyday occasions, Fogo provides selections for every daypart, including All-Day Happy Hour at Bar Fogo, Weekday Lunch, Dinner, and Weekend Brazilian Brunch. Guests can enhance their experience with offerings ranging from a shareable Wagyu New York Strip, South American wines, and more. For locations and to book a reservation to experience the fire of Fogo, visit fogo.com .





Fogo de Chão invites guests to enjoy the new Fall Fashioned secret cocktail, crafted with Woodford Reserve and garnished with roasted pear and rosemary. Fogo.com





Fogo de Chão invites guests to discover its new fall menu with seasonal offerings including the Pear & Arugula Salad featuring roasted pears, pickled onions, honey dressing, and roasted quinoa. Fogo.com

