Vitamin K2 Market Analysis and Forecast Report 2025-2034, with Profiles of Amway Nutrilite, Carlyle Nutritionals, Innovix labs, NattoPharma, Phi Naturals, WOW Lifesciences, Zenith Nutrition and More

The Vitamin K2 Market was valued at USD 203.4 million in 2024 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 13.4% to reach USD 708.7 million by 2034, driven by the rising occurrence of chronic illnesses such as osteoporosis, heart disease, and certain cancers.

The growing awareness of vitamin K2's benefits, especially in maintaining cardiovascular and bone health, has played a major role in increasing supplement consumption across all age groups. As more consumers focus on nutrition and preventive care, demand for targeted supplements continues to rise. The increased emphasis on bone density health and the management of conditions like osteoporosis is also accelerating the uptake of vitamin K2 products.



Furthermore, growing medical concern surrounding vitamin K deficiency in newborns, particularly the risk of late-onset bleeding, have prompted healthcare authorities to strengthen recommendations for supplementation at birth. This has led to an uptick in the use of vitamin K2 in pediatric care, opening a rapidly emerging segment focused on infant health. As awareness increases among parents and caregivers about the importance of early-life nutrition, the demand for safe, effective, and well-tolerated vitamin K2 formulations tailored for infants is expanding. Pediatric supplements are now being offered in gentler forms such as drops or oral solutions, which are easy to administer and designed specifically for neonatal needs.





The long-chain form, MK-7, dominated the product category in 2024 due to its superior absorption and extended half-life in the body. MK-7 has gained trust among healthcare professionals who now prefer it for managing bone fragility and reducing cardiovascular risk. Increased clinical research supporting the role of MK-7 in preventing fractures and improving bone mineral density has further propelled its popularity, particularly among aging adults seeking natural solutions. As awareness of organic, plant-based supplements grows, demand for MK-7 sourced from natural ingredients continues to rise.



The capsules segment led the market in terms of dosage form, holding 52.5% share in 2024. The flexibility in formulating capsules, combined with their high absorption rate, has contributed to this growth. Soft gel variants are praised for their ability to improve the bioavailability of fat-soluble nutrients like vitamin K2, resulting in better compliance and faster action. Regulatory backing for soft gel formats from health authorities also supports their expanding use in over-the-counter supplements.



The United States Vitamin K2 Market was valued at USD 76.2 million in 2024, driven by the rising interest in bone health, especially among older adults, alongside broader awareness campaigns. The growth of online sales channels has made vitamin K2 products more accessible, offering consumers a wider selection and convenient delivery options. Additionally, efforts to educate the public on the role in preventing bone and heart issues continue to drive market expansion in the country.



Key players in the Global Vitamin K2 Market such as Zenith Nutrition, Carlyle Nutritionals, Doctor's Best, Health Veda Organics, Vlado's Himalayan Organics, Amway Nutrilite, NattoPharma, Pharma Cure Laboratories, Kappa Biosciences (Balchem Corporation), WOW Lifesciences, Smarter Vitamins, Innovix Labs, Phi Naturals, and Mary Ruth Organics are employing strategic approaches to enhance their market position.

These include the development of clean-label and organic products, investment in scientific research to validate health claims, expanding their digital presence, and forming distribution partnerships to boost global reach. Many also focus on product differentiation through enhanced bioavailability and unique delivery forms.



Comprehensive Market Analysis and Forecast

Industry trends, key growth drivers, challenges, future opportunities, and regulatory landscape

Competitive landscape with Porter's Five Forces and PESTEL analysis

Market size, segmentation, and regional forecasts

In-depth company profiles, business strategies, financial insights, and SWOT analysis: Amway Nutrilite Carlyle Nutritionals Doctor's Best Health Veda Organics Innovix labs Kappa Biosciences (Balchem Corporation) Mary Ruth Organics NattoPharma Pharma Cure Laboratories Phi Naturals Smarter Vitamins Vlado's Himalayan Organics WOW Lifesciences Zenith Nutrition





Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 135 Forecast Period 2024 - 2034 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $203.4 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034 $708.7 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 13.4% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Industry Insights

3.1 Industry ecosystem analysis

3.2 Industry impact forces

3.2.1 Growth drivers

3.2.1.1 Growing aging population and lifestyle related disorders

3.2.1.2 Rising awareness of bone and cardiovascular health

3.2.1.3 Increasing shift toward preventive healthcare

3.2.2 Industry pitfalls and challenges

3.2.2.1 Regulatory challenges and quality concerns

3.2.2.2 Availability of alternative products

3.3 Growth potential analysis

3.4 Regulatory landscape

3.5 Trump administration tariffs

3.5.1 Impact on trade

3.5.2 Impact on the Industry

3.5.3 Key companies impacted

3.5.4 Strategic industry responses

3.5.5 Outlook and future considerations

3.6 Porter's analysis

3.7 PESTEL analysis



Chapter 4 Competitive Landscape, 2024

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Company matrix analysis

4.3 Competitive analysis of major market players

4.4 Competitive positioning matrix

4.5 Strategy dashboard



Chapter 5 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Product Type

5.1 Key trends

5.2 Short chain (MK--4)

5.3 Long chain (MK-7)



Chapter 6 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Dosage Form

6.1 Key trends

6.2 Capsules

6.3 Tablets

6.4 Drops

6.5 Other dosage form



Chapter 7 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Indication

7.1 Key trends

7.2 Bone health

7.3 Heart health

7.4 Blood clotting

7.5 Other indications



Chapter 8 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Distribution Channel

8.1 Key trends

8.2 Offline

8.2.1 Pharmacies and drug stores

8.2.2 Supermarkets/ hypermarkets

8.2.3 Other offline stores

8.3 Online



Chapter 9 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Region

9.1 Key trends

9.2 North America

9.2.1 U.S.

9.2.2 Canada

9.3 Europe

9.3.1 Germany

9.3.2 UK

9.3.3 France

9.3.4 Spain

9.3.5 Italy

9.3.6 Netherlands

9.4 Asia-Pacific

9.4.1 China

9.4.2 Japan

9.4.3 India

9.4.4 Australia

9.4.5 South Korea

9.5 Latin America

9.5.1 Brazil

9.5.2 Mexico

9.5.3 Argentina

9.6 Middle East and Africa

9.6.1 South Africa

9.6.2 Saudi Arabia

9.6.3 UAE



Chapter 10 Company Profiles

10.1 Amway Nutrilite

10.2 Carlyle Nutritionals

10.3 Doctor's Best

10.4 Health Veda Organics

10.5 Innovix labs

10.6 Kappa Biosciences (Balchem Corporation)

10.7 Mary Ruth Organics

10.8 NattoPharma

10.9 Pharma Cure Laboratories

10.10 Phi Naturals

10.11 Smarter Vitamins

10.12 Vlado's Himalayan Organics

10.13 WOW Lifesciences

10.14 Zenith Nutrition





Companies Featured



The companies featured in this Vitamin K2 market report include:





