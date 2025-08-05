Silynxcom Secures Order from South American Special Forces Unit for Advanced In-Ear Communication Systems

Netanya, Israel, Aug. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Silynxcom Ltd. (NYSE American: SYNX) ("Silynxcom" or the "Company"), a manufacturer and developer of ruggedized tactical communication headset devices, today announced that it has received its first purchase order from a special forces unit in South America for its advanced in-ear communication systems.



This order marks another milestone in Silynxcom’s global expansion strategy and reinforces the Company’s position as a trusted supplier to elite military and law enforcement units worldwide. The advanced systems, which provide clear audio, active hearing protection, and seamless integration with modern tactical radios, have been delivered with a view to enhancing the special forces unit’s situational awareness and operational effectiveness in complex environments.

The selection of Silynxcom by this special forces unit follows a rigorous evaluation process, during which the Company’s products were tested in various operational scenarios. The successful outcome underscores the reliability and performance of Silynxcom’s technology under demanding field conditions.

Silynxcom’s tactical communication solutions are widely deployed by military and security organizations across North America, Europe, the Middle East and Asia-Pacific.

“This latest order is another testament to the global demand for Silynxcom’s advanced tactical communication solutions,” said Nir Klein, Chief Executive Officer of Silynxcom. “We are proud to support the mission success of front-line units around the world.”

Silynxcom Ltd. develops, manufactures, markets, and sells ruggedized tactical communication headset devices as well as other communication accessories, all of which have been field-tested and combat-proven. The Company's in-ear headset devices, or In-Ear Headsets, are used in combat, the battlefield, riot control, demonstrations, weapons training courses, and on the factory floor. The In-Ear Headsets seamlessly integrate with third party manufacturers of professional-grade ruggedized radios that are used by soldiers in combat or by police officers in leading military and law enforcements units. The Company's In-Ear Headsets also fit tightly into the protective gear to enable users to speak and hear clearly and precisely while they are protected from the hazardous sounds of combat, riots or dangerous situations. The sleek, lightweight, In-Ear Headsets include active sound protection to eliminate unsafe sounds, while maintaining ambient environmental awareness, giving their customers 360° situational awareness. The Company works closely with its customers and seek to improve the functionality and quality of the Company's products based on actual feedback from soldiers and police officers "in the field." The Company sells its In-Ear Headsets and communication accessories directly to military forces, police and other law enforcement units. The Company also deals with specialized networks of local distributors in each locale in which it operates and has developed key strategic partnerships with radio equipment manufacturers.

