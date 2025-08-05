Compliant Expands Strategic Partnership Ecosystem as AI-Driven Media Buying Accelerates

Company Secures Six Key Integrations to Support Autonomous Media Buying Infrastructure

Compliant announced an expanded strategic partnership network with Adfidence, the Brand Safety Institute, Fiducia, Nano Interactive, Premion and Scope3, to utilize its Data Integrity Index (DII) as essential infrastructure for AI-driven media buying.

Company addresses "automation paradox" where AI optimization lacks governance, as Omnicom predicts AI agents will direct 80% of digital media purchases by 2030, yet 53% of brands are deeply concerned about data privacy with AI use in media.

Compliant's AI-powered technology provides a critical governance layer by analyzing up to 60 privacy-related data points to generate real-time Data Integrity Index (DII) scores, enabling AI agents to filter high-risk inventory and prioritize higher quality impressions.



NEW YORK, Aug. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Compliant , the leading provider of AI-powered data integrity signals for digital advertising, today announced accelerated growth and expanded strategic partnerships as the industry prepares for widespread adoption of AI-powered media buying. The company has secured six key integrations which increase access to its Data Integrity Index (DII) as essential infrastructure for media buying decisions directed by AI.

Market Transformation Drives Demand

This partnership expansion addresses a rapidly evolving market landscape. Omnicom predicts AI agents will direct up to 80% of digital media purchases by 2030, creating unprecedented demand for automated governance solutions. However, adoption faces significant challenges: while 96% of organizations intend to increase their use of AI agents, 53% view data privacy as their main concern with AI implementation, according to Cloudera .

"As AI transforms programmatic media, verified data integrity standards become the foundation for autonomous buying decisions, providing essential guardrails that protect brands and preserve the open web as algorithms take control of media investment," said Jamie Barnard, Co-Founder and CEO of Compliant. "We're building the governance layer that makes agentic media buying both responsible and effective, ensuring buying and optimization decisions align with brand values and regulatory requirements as AI agents become the dominant force in programmatic."

Strategic Partnership Ecosystem

Compliant's expanded partnership network addresses the critical gap between AI optimization and responsible media buying. These new integrations create a healthier programmatic ecosystem by expanding Compliant's Data Integrity Index signals to broader audiences, helping ensure ad spend is appropriated to quality media properties with superior data practices:

Integration of data integrity signals helps Adfidence brands and agencies assess and improve media quality across planning, activation, and reporting. Brand Safety Institute: Joint launch of industry's first Data Integrity Dashboard provides publishers critical compliance metrics

Solving the Automation Governance Challenge

Digital advertising faces an "automation paradox" where AI-driven optimization lacks sufficient governance for brand safety and compliance. With roughly half of ad targeting data inaccurate and significant spending occurring on high-risk, non-viewable inventory according to Truthset , the industry requires automated solutions that can match AI's speed and scale.

Compliant's DII analyzes up to 60 privacy-related data points across digital publishers, generating real-time 0-100 risk scores that integrate directly into DSPs, SSPs, and pre-bid systems. This enables AI agents to automatically filter high-risk inventory and prioritize publishers with superior data practices, preventing budget misdirection while maintaining performance optimization.

AI-Native Platform Architecture

Compliant's platform represents a symbiotic relationship with artificial intelligence, designed specifically for autonomous media buying environments:

Compliant's expanding partnership ecosystem solidifies its position as a critical infrastructure provider in the evolution toward more transparent, effective, and compliant digital advertising. As AI agents assume greater control over media strategy, buying and optimization decisions, the company's governance layer ensures these autonomous systems align with brand standards and regulatory requirements while unlocking incremental growth and performance in our privacy-first world.

About Compliant

Compliant is a leading provider of AI-powered data integrity signals in digital advertising, offering tech solutions, data, and actionable insights to brands, agencies and publishers. The company assesses data integrity across owned and paid media, delivering benchmarks by market, category, and brand. By prioritizing quality media and real audiences, Compliant helps advertisers reduce waste, avoid risk, and improve campaign effectiveness. Data integrity is quickly becoming a media standard, and Compliant is leading the charge. Led by industry veterans Elliot Bell (formerly of Facebook), Magid Souhami (formerly of P&G), and Jamie Barnard (formerly of Unilever), the founding team offers expertise in media, technology, digital governance, and data compliance. Compliant is a strategic partner of the World Federation of Advertisers (WFA) and works closely with the Association of National Advertisers (ANA). Learn more at www.compliant.global .