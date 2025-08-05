Draganfly Demonstrates Integrated Tactical Strike System at Invite-Only Pentagon Event

Washington, D.C., Aug. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ: DPRO; CSE: DPRO; FSE: 3U8A), an award-winning, industry-leading developer of drone solutions and systems, proudly participated at the Pentagon’s Low-Cost Uncrewed Combat Attack Systems (“LUCAS”) at a recent invite-only event. Selected by MMS Products, Inc. (“MMS”), the developer of the Mjolnir Modular Munition System (“Mjolnir”), Draganfly’s UAV platforms were showcased with integrated kinetic payload capabilities, demonstrating the future of low-cost, scalable, autonomous lethality for modern conflict.

This milestone builds on the Company’s 2024 collaboration with MMS’ Mjolnir, in which Draganfly was chosen to develop a tactical multi-drop payload system. The Pentagon event provided a national-stage venue for demonstrating this integrated solution to senior U.S. Department of Defense officials and allied partners from across the global defense enterprise.

Demonstrating Next-Generation Tactical Integration

Draganfly’s Group I UAS platforms demonstrated the deployment of the Mjolnir warhead, a lightweight, modular, drone-agnostic munition engineered for ISR-to-strike fusion, precision effects, and contested-environment survivability. The platform’s performance highlighted Draganfly’s technical leadership in secure autonomous flight systems and modular payload integration.

“Being invited to demonstrate our integrated solution with MMS at the Pentagon event is a major validation of the work we’re doing in tactical UAV innovation,” said Cameron Chell, CEO of Draganfly. “This collaboration illustrates our commitment to mission-ready technologies that enhance operational effectiveness and warfighter survivability."

Operational Impact and Strategic Relevance

Draganfly’s inclusion at LUCAS signals a growing demand for interoperable, field-adaptable systems across homeland security and defense domains. The integration of MMS’s Mjolnir, capable of supporting fragmentation, EFP, and anti-armor effects, into Draganfly’s platform represents a scalable solution for rapid response and complex tactical operations.

Notably, Mjolnir recently made history as the first live munition dropped by a U.S. Marine Corps VTOL platform, marking a turning point in the adoption of modular munitions across DoD uncrewed systems.

As global conflicts evolve, the need for agile, low-cost, and rapidly deployable technologies continues to intensify. Through partnerships like this, Draganfly and MMS are advancing the next generation of kinetic autonomy in defense.

About Draganfly

Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ: DPRO; CSE: DPRO; FSE: 3U8A) is a leader in cutting-edge drone solutions and software that are transforming industries and serving stakeholders globally. Recognized for innovation and excellence for over 25 years, Draganfly delivers award-winning technology to the public safety, agriculture, industrial inspection, security, mapping, and surveying markets. The Company is driven by passion, ingenuity, and a mission to provide efficient solutions and first-class services to customers worldwide, saving time, money, and lives.

NASDAQ (DPRO)

CSE (DPRO)

FSE (3U8A)

About MMS Products, Inc.

MMS Products, Inc. is a U.S.-based designer and manufacturer of modular munition systems. The company’s flagship solution, the Mjolnir, delivers scalable, selective lethality across Group I–III platforms using additive manufacturing, user-supplied energetics, and rapid configuration options, all informed by battlefield experience in Ukraine and Israel.

