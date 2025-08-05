Sienna Announces Confirmation of DBRS Credit Rating

MARKHAM, Ontario, Aug. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sienna Senior Living Inc. (“Sienna” or the “Company”) (TSX: SIA) announced the confirmation by Dominion Bond Rating Service (“DBRS”) of the Company’s BBB Issuer Rating and ratings on its Senior Unsecured Debentures, with trends remaining “Stable”.

“As we continue on our growth journey, we are pleased to maintain a strong credit rating, which will support our platform expansion and ability to access capital at attractive terms,” said Nitin Jain, President and Chief Executive Officer. “These ratings reflect Sienna’s consistent track record of growth, our significant potential to further scale our operations, and the favourable demographic trends shaping Canadian senior living.”

About Sienna Senior Living

Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSX:SIA) offers a full range of seniors' living options, including independent living, assisted living and memory care under its Aspira retirement brand, long-term care, and specialized programs and services. Sienna's approximately 14,500 employees are passionate about cultivating happiness in daily life. For more information, please visit www.siennaliving.ca.

