PRC Equity Fund Closes $19.6M Bond, Launches 750-Bed Phase II at PVAMU





ARLINGTON, Texas, Aug. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Through its PRC Equity Fund, Pioneer Realty Capital has closed a $19.58 million taxable bond refinance of its flagship project, 625 at Prairie View, unlocking Phase II and enabling the development of 750+ new beds for Prairie View A&M University (PVAMU) students.

As a lean, Arlington-based firm, PRC overcame institutional skepticism and regulatory delays to deliver on the financing scale of larger REITs. The bond closing safeguards long‐term affordability and capital retention—and positions PRC Equity Fund as a proven platform for mission-driven real estate across Texas and beyond.

“At every hurdle we faced—from investor waivers to Waller County courthouse filings—our team remained disciplined and resolute,” said Charles Williams, Founder and Managing Member. “This bond closing is more than financial engineering—it’s proof that equity may structure the future of student housing in underserved markets.”





Key highlights:

Phase I (120 apartments) achieved 100% occupancy within weeks , supporting over 600 Prairie View students. With a former 1,400-student rejection rate at PVAMU, this expansion is a direct response to unmet demand (see Texas Tribune article: [PVAMU turned down ≈ 1,400 students] as PVAMU could not house them).

, supporting over 600 Prairie View students. With a former 1,400-student rejection rate at PVAMU, this expansion is a direct response to unmet demand (see Texas Tribune article: [PVAMU turned down ≈ 1,400 students] as PVAMU could not house them). Bond brought to market and underwritten by Morgan Stanley , with legal counsel from Norton Rose Fulbright , trustee counsel by Orrick , and closing support from M&W Law , Stewart Title , and Wilmington Trust .

, with legal counsel from , trustee counsel by , and closing support from , , and . PRC Equity Fund’s first-in-fund institutional transaction, demonstrating investor-grade capability and opening a scalable blueprint for other university partnerships.









A Signal to the Market — and to Skeptics

This refinancing does double duty: reinforcing PRC’s capital credibility and sending a clear message that underdog firms can deliver institutional-quality structures—and outmaneuver bigger players weighed down by bureaucracy.

PRC’s systematic approach—sharpened in Texas—is now replicable across the U.S. through public-private partnerships that address housing crises at regionally underserved institutions. The success at Prairie View is just the beginning.





About Pioneer Realty Capital & PRC Equity Fund

Founded in 2003 and headquartered in Arlington, TX, Pioneer Realty Capital structures debt and equity solutions for student housing and mission-driven developments. Its PRC Equity Fund (a Regulation A+ vehicle) bridges both accredited and non-accredited investors to institutional-grade assets focused on social impact in underserved university markets.

