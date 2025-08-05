INVESTOR ALERT: Class Action Lawsuit Filed on Behalf of Lineage, Inc. (LINE) Investors – Holzer & Holzer, LLC Encourages Investors With Significant Losses to Contact the Firm 

ATLANTA, Aug. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A shareholder class action lawsuit has been filed against Lineage, Inc. (“Lineage” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: LINE). The lawsuit alleges that Lineage’s Registration Statement issued in connection with its Initial Public Offering (“IPO”) contained material misrepresentations and/or omissions, including allegations that Lineage was suffering from stagnant or falling revenue, occupancy rates, and rent prices.

If you purchased shares of Lineage pursuant and/or traceable to the Company’s July 2024 IPO, and experienced a significant loss on that investment, you are encouraged to discuss your legal rights by contacting Corey D. Holzer, Esq. at cholzer@holzerlaw.com, by toll-free telephone at (888) 508-6832, or by visiting the firm’s website at www.holzerlaw.com/case/lineage/ for more information.

The deadline to ask the court to be appointed lead plaintiff in the case is September 30, 2025.

