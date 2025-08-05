Colombia Construction Industry Report 2018-2024 & 2025-2034 | Eco-Friendly Materials, Green Practices, and Growing Adoption of BIM Technology Boosts Growth

Dublin, Aug. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Colombia Construction Market Report and Forecast 2025-2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Colombia construction market size is projected to expand at a CAGR of 6.60% between 2025 and 2034.



The Colombia construction market growth can be attributed to increased government investments in development projects, the integration of cutting-edge technology in building construction, and the expansion of the tourism sector. Prominent corporations are making substantial investments in pioneering materials and technologies to facilitate the construction of high-rise buildings within the region.



The Colombian government is making significant investments in infrastructure development, consequently boosting the Colombia construction market share. Over the next couple of years, Colombia intends to award PPPs (public-private partnerships), led by the ANI (National Infrastructure Agency), for constructing social infrastructure. A total of 13 projects, such as high-complexity hospitals, educational facilities, and water and sanitation initiatives, are included in the government's plan.



In recent years, the construction sector has witnessed a significant shift towards sustainability as a response to the growing concern for environmental conservation and the need to mitigate climate change. This shift is evident in various aspects of construction, including the use of eco-friendly materials and the adoption of green building practices. Moreover, the adoption of advanced tools like BIM (Building Information Modelling) is increasingly gaining traction in the construction sector, enabling enhanced collaboration between architects and contractors through digital representations of structures.

Competitive Landscape



The market participants are focusing on the adoption of sustainable construction practices and the integration of state-of-the-art technologies to gain a competitive edge in the market.

Amarilo S.A.S.

Marval S.A.

CONSTRUCTORA CAPITAL BOGOTA S.A.S

Arquitectura Y Concreto S.A.S

Constructora Conconcreto S.A.

Yuma Concesionaria S. A.

Constructora Ariguani S.A.S.

Construcciones El Condor S.A.,

Jaramillo Mora Constructora S.A.

Prodesa Y Cia. S.A.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market Size 2024-2025

1.2 Market Growth 2025(F)-2034(F)

1.3 Key Demand Drivers

1.4 Key Players and Competitive Structure

1.5 Industry Best Practices

1.6 Recent Trends and Developments

1.7 Industry Outlook



2 Market Overview and Stakeholder Insights

2.1 Market Trends

2.2 Key Verticals

2.3 Key Regions

2.4 Supplier Power

2.5 Buyer Power

2.6 Key Market Opportunities and Risks

2.7 Key Initiatives by Stakeholders



3 Economic Summary

3.1 GDP Outlook

3.2 GDP Per Capita Growth

3.3 Inflation Trends

3.4 Democracy Index

3.5 Gross Public Debt Ratios

3.6 Balance of Payment (BoP) Position

3.7 Population Outlook

3.8 Urbanisation Trends



4 Country Risk Profiles

4.1 Country Risk

4.2 Business Climate



5 Latin America Construction Market Overview

5.1 Key Industry Highlights

5.2 Latin America Construction Historical Market (2018-2024)

5.3 Latin America Construction Market Forecast (2025-2034)

5.4 Latin America Construction Market Share by Country

5.4.1 Brazil

5.4.2 Mexico

5.4.3 Argentina

5.4.4 Colombia

5.4.5 Others



6 Colombia Construction Market Overview

6.1 Key Industry Highlights

6.2 Colombia Construction Historical Market (2018-2024)

6.3 Colombia Construction Market Forecast (2025-2034)



7 Colombia Construction Market by End Use

7.1 Commercial

7.1.1 Historical Trend (2018-2024)

7.1.2 Forecast Trend (2025-2034)

7.2 Residential

7.3 Industrial

7.4 Education and Research

7.5 Medical and Health



8 Market Dynamics

8.1 SWOT Analysis

8.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

8.3 Key Indicators for Demand

8.4 Key Indicators for Price



9 Competitive Landscape

9.1 Supplier Selection

9.2 Key Global Players

9.3 Key Regional Players

9.4 Key Player Strategies

9.5 Company Profiles

9.5.1 Company Overview

9.5.2 Product Portfolio

9.5.3 Demographic Reach and Achievements

9.5.4 Certifications

