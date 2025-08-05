Bow River Capital Expands Multifamily Portfolio with Acquisition of Brookside Commons in Kansas City

DENVER, Aug. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bow River Capital, a Denver-based alternative asset management firm with $4.4 billion in assets under management, today announced the acquisition of Brookside Commons, a newly constructed 212-unit Class-A multifamily community located in Kansas City, Missouri. This marks Bow River’s third multifamily acquisition in the Kansas City market, following the successful purchases of Gallerie (361 units) & Icon (57 units).

Built in 2023, Brookside Commons aligns with Bow River’s investment strategy of acquiring high-quality, undervalued assets in resilient and growing markets. The transaction was completed at more than a 24% discount on today’s replacement cost, offering attractive relative value in a supply-constrained market. Financing was arranged through Berkadia’s Denver office in partnership with Fannie Mae.

“Brookside Commons checks every box for us — newer vintage product, highly desirable location, and strong demand drivers supported by stable and growing employment sectors,” said John Layton, Director at Bow River Capital. “This investment reinforces our conviction in Kansas City as a long-term growth market and underscores our strategy of acquiring well-located assets at a discount to intrinsic value.”

Strategically located near the Country Club Plaza and Downtown Brookside, the property benefits from both proximity to major retail corridors and the economic insulation provided by surrounding medical and education institutions, including Research Medical Center, KU Medical Center, St. Luke’s Health System, and the recently announced $34.5 million Center for Clinical Advancement by Research College of Nursing and HCA Midwest Health.

Kansas City continues to distinguish itself among U.S. metros with steady, positive rent growth, defying the national trend of softening rents in oversupplied markets. With a measured development pipeline and increasing demand from healthcare and education professionals, we believe Brookside Commons is well positioned to thrive in a market supported by durable, recession-resistant industries.

Bow River Capital intends to deepen its footprint in Kansas City, taking advantage of current market dislocations and favorable long-term fundamentals. The acquisition of Brookside Commons further expands the firm’s growing multifamily portfolio across the central United States.

This latest investment follows Bow River’s recent acquisition of Camden Midtown, a 337-unit, three-story multifamily community in Houston. Together, these moves underscore Bow River’s strategic expansion across what it calls the “Rodeo Region”—a collection of high-growth markets across Texas and the central U.S., where demographic tailwinds and value opportunities continue to align.

Bow River Capital is a private alternative asset management company based in Denver, Colorado. Founded in 2003, the firm was established with a vision of building a world class, diversified investment. management platform committed to the middle market. Bow River has five private fund platforms: National Defense Technology, Private Credit, Private Equity, Real Estate, and Software Growth Equity. Through its subsidiary Bow River Advisers, LLC, the firm also offers a registered mutual fund – Bow River Capital Evergreen Fund (EVERX) – designed to provide institutional-quality private market access to a broader set of investors. Collectively, the Bow River Capital team has deployed capital into diverse industries, asset classes and across the capital structure. In addition, Bow River Capital maintains joint venture partnerships with ONE Bow River Advisers, LLC and Thornburg Bow River Advisers, LLC. AUM is as of March 31, 2025.

Media Contact:

Deborah Kostroun, Zito Partners

deborah@zitopartners.com

+1 (201) 403-8185