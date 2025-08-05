Kuehn Law Encourages Investors of United Natural Foods, Inc. to Contact Law Firm

NEW YORK, Aug. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kuehn Law, PLLC, a shareholder litigation law firm, is investigating whether certain officers and directors of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE: UNFI) breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders.

According to a federal securities lawsuit, Insiders at United Natural Foods caused the company to misrepresent or fail to disclose that (1) despite its cost saving Value Path initiative, United Natural Foods had not invested in improving its data management and related infrastructure; (2) as a result, the Company could not respond adequately to cost changes, such as inflationary pressure; (3) as a result, the Company could not appreciate the benefits of procurement gains and inventory gains achieved during fiscal 2022; (4) as a result of the foregoing, the Company’s profitability would be materially adversely impacted; and (5) as a result of the foregoing, positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

If you currently own UNFI and purchased prior to March 10, 2021 please contact Justin Kuehn, Esq. here, by email at justin@kuehn.law or call (833) 672-0814.

