INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Simulations Plus, Inc. - SLP

NEW YORK, Aug. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Simulations Plus, Inc. (“Simulations Plus” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: SLP). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at newaction@pomlaw.com or 646-581-9980, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Simulations Plus and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On July 14, 2025, Simulations Plus reported its financial results for its third fiscal quarter. Among other items, Simulations Plus reported sales of $20.4 million, missing the consensus estimate of $20.9 million. Simulations Plus also reported a net loss of $67.3 million and diluted loss per share of $3.35, reflecting a non-cash impairment charge of $77.2 million, compared to net income of $3.1 million and diluted earnings per share of $0.15 for the same period in 2024. The Company also revised its fiscal 2025 adjusted earnings guidance to $0.93 to $1.06, down from the previous guidance of $1.07 to $1.20. Simulations Plus advised investors that, in June, the Company had initiated a restructuring of its operations, including workforce reductions and cost-cutting measures, aimed at improving operational efficiency and reducing expenses.

On this news, Simulations Plus’s stock price fell $4.50 per share, or 25.76%, to close at $12.97 per share on July 15, 2025.

