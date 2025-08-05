REsimpli Launches Game-Changing List Builder to Transform Lead Generation for Real Estate Investors

Highland, Indiana , Aug. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- REsimpli, the all-in-one CRM and marketing platform built for real estate investors, has launched a powerful new feature: the List Builder. This tool allows investors to build highly targeted lists of off-market property owners based on motivation, equity, ownership status, and more, all directly within REsimpli.

The List Builder is designed to help investors cut through generic property data and focus only on leads with the highest potential to convert. Users can search by city, ZIP code, or county, and then apply stacked filters to identify motivated sellers.

Key features of REsimpli’s List Builder include:

Search by location: ZIP code, city, or county

Filter leads based on key motivation signals like: Absentee ownership High equity Vacancy Pre-foreclosure Tax delinquency Ownership duration





Stack multiple filters to isolate the most qualified leads

Built-in free skip tracing with up to 3 phone numbers and emails per record



Unlike traditional list tools that require exporting and importing between platforms, REsimpli’s List Builder is fully integrated. This enables investors to go from lead building to outreach in a matter of minutes, all within the same dashboard.

With this release, REsimpli continues to expand its all-in-one solution, making it easier for real estate investors to find motivated sellers, automate their follow-ups, and close more deals with less manual work.

Real estate investors looking for a PropStream alternative for finding motivated sellers now have a powerful new option with REsimpli’s List Builder. Unlike other platforms, REsimpli combines list creation, skip tracing, and direct outreach in one place—eliminating the need for multiple tools or manual exports.

About REsimpli



REsimpli is an all-in-one CRM and automation platform designed exclusively for real estate investors. With features like list stacking, skip tracing, direct mail, KPI tracking, and AI-powered lead management, REsimpli helps investors scale faster and close more deals without relying on multiple tools.

