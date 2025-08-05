Pliops Unlocks GenAI Inference with Smarter, Persistent Memory at FMS 2025

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Aug. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Booth #840 – Pliops , a leader in high-performance AI infrastructure, is at FMS: the Future of Memory and Storage this week to highlight its groundbreaking generative AI (GenAI) solutions – and demonstrate how they unlock scalable inference across agents, models and workflows. With customers actively shipping Pliops FusIOnX-based solutions starting in Q3, the company is accelerating real-world adoption of smarter, memory-optimized GenAI systems.

The Infrastructure GenAI Has Been Waiting For

At the core of GenAI’s intelligence lies its ability to remember – but today’s infrastructure wasn’t designed for the scale, context and complexity that GenAI demands. Pliops is shifting this paradigm with its XDP LightningAI with FusIOnX stack, which transforms inference by unlocking real-time memory reuse, enabling smarter collaboration and delivering scalable performance with seamless deployment. As memory bottlenecks continue to hinder GenAI’s growth, FusIOnX empowers systems to overcome these limitations, accelerating the path to more efficient and scalable AI.

“At Pliops, we believe memory is the missing piece in making GenAI truly intelligent and efficient,” said Ido Bukspan, CEO of Pliops. “Our FusIOnX goes beyond acceleration – it enables inference to remember, collaborate and evolve. It’s the infrastructure GenAI has been waiting for to power the next wave of scalable, memory-intensive LLM innovation.”

Whether building customer support agents, developer copilots, dialogue systems, or knowledge retrieval tools, Pliops FusIOnX helps GenAI systems deliver smarter, faster and more resource-efficient results.

Built to Empower Smarter Collaboration

Pliops FusIOnX enables GenAI systems to think faster and respond more coherently by:

Per-Agent KV-Cache Reuse for session continuity

for session continuity Shared Memory Tiers that support agent-to-agent logic

that support agent-to-agent logic Plug-and-Play Deployment into frameworks such as vLLM and NVIDIA Dynamo



Seamless Integration with GenAI Software

Pliops FusIOnX delivers plug-and-play compatibility with leading GenAI frameworks, while leveraging the high performance of LightningAI KV-store hardware to maximize persistent memory reuse. The result: accelerated inference, longer context retention, and reduced GPU load – without any need for retooling.

Pliops is partnering with Wiwynn, a global cloud IT infrastructure provider, to co-develop advanced caching architectures that scale with GenAI workloads. “We are pleased to collaborate with Pliops to rethink memory for GenAI at scale,” said Ted Pang, senior director at Wiwynn. “By combining our strengths, we aim to enable smarter caching architectures designed to accelerate inference, conserve GPU resources, and unlock persistent intelligence across multi-agent systems.”

Redefining Memory for AI: Live at FMS

At FMS, Pliops CTO and Founder Moshe Twitto will participate in a technical session focused on GenAI and the strategic integration of enhanced memory architectures to address the computational and memory challenges inherent to LLMs. This session will take place on Wednesday, August 6 from 8:30 – 9:35 a.m. PT. Additionally, Pliops’ Global VP of Solutions and Marketing Tony Afshary will present a breakout session titled, “Redefining Inference at Scale: New Memory Infrastructure for AI” on Wednesday, August 6 from 12:55 – 1:10 p.m. PT.

Joining the team onsite will also be newly appointed VP of Products Amit Golander, further showcasing Pliops' strategic investment in product innovation and leadership. Visit Pliops at booth #840 during FMS 2025, August 5-7 at the Santa Clara Convention Center, to see how FusIOnX is unlocking GenAI’s full potential.

To experience the benefits of smarter, persistent memory firsthand, an accelerated inference instance powered by Pliops FusIOnX is now available for trial here.

Stay tuned for major announcements at the upcoming AI Infra Summit, where Pliops will reveal new partnerships that further strengthen and expand the GenAI ecosystem.

About Pliops

A winner of the FMS 2024 most innovative AI solution, Pliops is a technology innovator focused on making data centers run faster and more efficiently. The company’s Extreme Data Processor (XDP) radically simplifies the way data is processed and managed. Pliops overcomes I/O inefficiencies to massively accelerate performance and dramatically reduce overall infrastructure costs for data-hungry AI applications. Building on this foundation, XDP LightningAI harnesses Pliops' cutting-edge acceleration technologies to optimize GenAI workloads, delivering unmatched efficiency and scalability. FusIOnX, Pliops' tiered solution architecture, provides tailored performance enhancements to meet the evolving demands of AI-driven infrastructure.

Founded in 2017, Pliops has been recognized multiple times as one of the 10 hottest semiconductor startups. The company has raised over $200 million to date from leading investors including Koch Disruptive Technologies, State of Mind Ventures Momentum, Intel Capital, Viola Ventures, SoftBank Ventures Asia, Expon Capital, NVIDIA, AMD, Western Digital, SK hynix and Alicorn. For more information, visit www.pliops.com .

