Gateway Group Partners with Stocktwits to Elevate Retail Investor Engagement at 2025 Gateway Conference

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. and NEW YORK, Aug. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gateway Group (“Gateway”), a leading financial communications and digital media advisory firm, today announced a strategic partnership with Stocktwits , the largest social platform for investors and traders with a network of over 10 million users. Together, they will bring the Stocktwits platform and popular morning show “ The Daily Rip Live ” to the annual Gateway Conference , taking place September 3-4 at the Four Seasons Hotel in San Francisco.

Now in its 12th year, the Gateway Conference is one of the premier investor events that has helped nearly 1,000 public and private companies connect directly with institutional investors and analysts by leveraging extensive subject-matter expertise and a capital markets network. Amid an evolving investment landscape, the new partnership with Stocktwits marks a bold expansion into digital engagement designed to amplify visibility and storytelling for presenting companies.

“The Daily Rip Live,” hosted by journalist Katie Perry , will be broadcast directly from the conference floor and feature exclusive interviews with executives from several high-growth companies. This initiative is part of a broader effort by Gateway and Stocktwits to provide companies with a powerful, content-rich platform to reach and engage directly with the retail investor community.

As part of the collaboration, Gateway and Stocktwits are offering a first-of-its-kind package, including:

An appearance (live or pre-recorded) on “ The Daily Rip Live ” with Katie Perry - streamed on Stocktwits.com , X , and YouTube

” with Katie Perry - streamed on , , and A livestreamed company presentation on the Stocktwits platform

A strategic consultation and retail investor audit with the Stocktwits team

Custom executive video clips and branded social posts designed for LinkedIn and X, produced by Gateway Group



This exclusive package is designed to help companies increase visibility, build credibility, and engage directly with an audience of more than 10 million active users on the Stocktwits platform.

“Our partnership with Stocktwits enables us to provide attending companies a unique engagement opportunity with a massive retail audience while also remaining committed to our strong platform for institutional access,” said Scott Liolios, founder and president of Gateway Group. “Stocktwits has built one of the largest, most engaged, digitally native investment communities, and we’re looking forward to working with them to generate meaningful exposure for participants. This package represents a direct and modern way to connect with today’s retail investors, who represent a significant and growing segment of the investing public.”

Anne Marie Gianutsos, chief commercial officer at Stocktwits, commented: “Retail investors want more than just data - they want access, transparency, and authentic insights from companies. By bringing The Daily Rip Live to the Gateway Conference, we’re creating a platform where executives can speak directly to millions of engaged retail investors in real time. This partnership reflects Stocktwits’ mission to democratize investing and make market conversations more inclusive.”

