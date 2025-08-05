Pharmacovigilance Automation Market Size, Key Players and Trends 2025

Ottawa, Aug. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The pharmacovigilance automation market size growth is being driven by rising investments, ongoing innovation, and increasing demand across the healthcare and pharmaceutical sectors, a study published by Towards Healthcare a sister firm of Precedence Research.

A key reason for this expansion is the tightening of global drug safety regulations and the need to better manage the growing number of adverse drug reactions. To meet these challenges, companies are turning to advanced technologies like artificial intelligence, natural language processing (NLP), and machine learning. These tools are helping automate tasks such as collecting, identifying, and analyzing adverse events making the process faster, more accurate, and cost-effective.

Regionally, North America is leading the market thanks to heavy R&D spending by pharma companies and a strong digital healthcare infrastructure. Meanwhile, Asia Pacific is emerging as the fastest-growing region, driven by a high volume of clinical trials and a robust regulatory landscape.

Key Takeaways

North America is dominant in the pharmacovigilance automation market in 2024 with a 45% share.

Asia Pacific is estimated to grow at the fastest CAGR from 2025 to 2035.

By function, the case processing & reporting segment for the largest market revenue in 2024, with a 42% share.

By function, the regulatory compliance automation segment is estimated to fastest-growing over the forecast period, 2025 to 2035.

By technology, the robotic process automation (RPA) segment is dominant in the market in 2024 with a 36% share.

By technology, the natural language processing (NLP) segment is expected to register the fastest growth over the forecast period, 2025 to 2035.

By deployment mode, the cloud-based segment is dominant in the pharmacovigilance automation market in 2024, and it is expected to sustain the position during the forecast period with a 61% share.

By end user, the pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies segment is dominant in the market in 2024 with a 48% share.

By end user, the academic & research institutions segment is expected to register the fastest growth over the forecast period, 2025 to 2035.



Market Overview & Potential

What is the Growth Potential Responsible for the Growth of the Pharmacovigilance Automation Market?

The growth of the market is driven by the growing demand and increasing drug development, fueled by the expanding pharmaceutical industry's demand for safety monitoring systems, which in turn fuels the growth of the market. The rising adverse drug reactions monitoring due to increasing chronic diseases demands effective pharmacovigilance practices. Other key growth drivers are the regulatory stringency, technological advancement to automate the task and improve the accuracy, and to streamline the assessment boosts the growth and expansion of the market.

What are the Growing Trends Associated with the Pharmacovigilance Automation Market?

AI and Machine Learning:

AI and ML are increasingly utilized to automate various tasks such as identifying adverse events, extracting data from unstructured sources like social media, and monitoring literature.



Automated Case Processing:

Organizations are swiftly implementing automation for case handling, including intake, triage, and analysis, resulting in quicker reporting and greater efficiency.



Big Data Analytics:

Pharmacovigilance is employing big data analytics to detect patterns and correlations within large datasets, supporting signal detection and risk management.



Real-World Evidence (RWE):

The use of real-world data information collected outside clinical trials is on the rise, with automation playing a vital role in managing and analyzing this data effectively.



Remote Work and Collaboration:

The pandemic has sped up remote work adoption, and automation tools are facilitating improved collaboration and communication among pharmacovigilance teams.



What is the Growing Challenge in the Pharmacovigilance Automation Market?

The key challenge that limits the growth of the Asia Pacific bioplastics market is the lack of sufficient funding for pharmacovigilance activities, resulting in limited implementation of advanced automation solutions, which limits the growth of the market. Other key challenge the is the shortage of skilled professionals who are experts in pharmacovigilance and automation technologies, which is a challenge and hinders the growth and expansion of the market.

Regional Analysis

How did North America Dominate the Pharmacovigilance Automation Market in 2024?

North America dominated the pharmacovigilance automation market share by 45% in 2024, with a 45% share, driven by early adoption of automation in healthcare, including PV, which effectively manages inventory, orders, and tracking, ensuring proper medicine delivery and reducing errors. The FDA’s Adverse Event Reporting System (FAERS) supports market growth by tracking adverse drug reactions and medication errors.

Advanced technology infrastructure, stringent FDA regulations, and growing AI adoption promote pharmacovigilance automation. Emphasis on real-time data analytics, electronic health records integration, and robust drug safety frameworks drives automated adverse event reporting and signal detection to enhance patient safety and regulatory compliance.

Canada’s focus on digital health transformation, Health Canada’s regulatory support, and investment in AI-powered pharmacovigilance tools promote automation. Collaboration among healthcare providers, researchers, and tech companies accelerates real-world data utilization, improving adverse event monitoring and drug safety through streamlined, automated reporting systems.

What Made Asia Pacific Significantly Grow in the Pharmacovigilance Automation Market in 2024?

The Asia Pacific region is projected to experience the fastest growth during the forecast period. Its rise is fueled by rapid product launches in healthcare, increasing consumer expectations, and the expanding use of digital health technology. Ongoing healthcare transformation, supported by policies, infrastructure development, and public-private partnerships, positions APAC to become a global leader in digital health, thus propelling market growth of market growth.

China’s expanding pharmaceutical industry, government initiatives for digital health, and adoption of big data and AI technologies drive pharmacovigilance automation. The National Medical Products Administration encourages automation to enhance drug safety surveillance, leveraging vast healthcare data to improve adverse event detection and regulatory oversight.

India’s growing pharmaceutical sector, government policies supporting digital health, and increased AI integration promote pharmacovigilance automation. The Central Drugs Standard Control Organization encourages automated adverse event reporting to enhance patient safety. Collaborative efforts between government, industry, and academia drive the adoption of technology for efficient drug safety monitoring.

Segmental Insights

By function

The case processing & reporting segment for the largest pharmacovigilance automation market revenue in 2024, with a 42% share. It provides data for investigating adverse effects, enabling the identification of new safety concerns and occasional assessment of the profit-to-challenge ratio for pharmaceutical use. It facilitates data exchange among stakeholders like patients, healthcare professionals, and authorities by sharing large volumes of safety information. Case reports play a key role in detecting new safety signals through the description of rare or delayed adverse effects that might not be observed in clinical trials.

The regulatory compliance automation segment is estimated to fastest-growing over the forecast period, 2025 to 2035. Automation in regulatory compliance ensures that medications and healthcare devices meet strict standards of quality, safety, and efficacy before market release. Agencies such as the FDA, EMA, and WHO enforce guidelines like GMP, GCP, and GDP throughout all stages of development and distribution. Following these guidelines is crucial for maintaining public trust and ensuring success in the medical industry.

By technology

The robotic process automation (RPA) segment is dominant in the pharmacovigilance automation market in 2024 with a 36% share. Robotic process automation (RPA) enhances operational efficiency by streamlining workflows, reducing risks, and minimizing delays and rework, which lowers operational costs. RPA offers privacy and security benefits, helps pharmaceutical companies reduce human errors, and improves data accuracy to support better decision-making. In pharmacovigilance, RPA is especially valuable for faster adverse effect response times.

The natural language processing (NLP) segment is expected to register the fastest growth over the forecast period, 2025 to 2035. NLP has become essential in pharmacovigilance, a field focused on monitoring and preventing drug-related adverse effects. It efficiently manages vast amounts of unstructured data such as patient records and social media posts, which provide real-world insights into drug effects. NLP aids in regulatory compliance and accelerates reporting to health authorities.

By deployment mode

The cloud-based segment is dominant in the pharmacovigilance automation market in 2024, and it is expected to sustain the position during the forecast period with a 61% share. Cloud solutions deliver robust security features like data encryption, secure access protocols, and regular backups. As an emerging tool, cloud-based systems in pharmacovigilance support seamless data integration by providing internet-based storage, computing services, analytics, and software, thus enhancing efficiency.

By end user,

The pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies segment is dominant in the pharmacovigilance automation market in 2024 with a 48% share. Pharmacovigilance companies share core goals with government agencies: protecting patients from harm by detecting hidden drug complexities early, identifying risk factors, debunking false safety signals, and addressing benefit challenges. PV raises awareness among healthcare professionals and patients regarding contraindications, indications, doses, administration routes, and adverse effects.

The academic & research institutions segment is expected to register the fastest growth over the forecast period, 2025 to 2035. Pharmacovigilance also hosts leading research platforms that improve patient care through informed prescribing and ensure government compliance. These collaborations with top industry players further fuel market growth.

Recent Developments in the Pharmacovigilance Automation Market

In July 2025, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) was recognized as a Leader in Everest Group’s PEAK Matrix for Pharmacovigilance (PV) Operations services. The report emphasizes TCS’s extensive pharmacovigilance offerings, including device complaint management, medical device product quality issues, medical device reporting, and post-market surveillance as key strengths. TCS’s flagship ADD safety platform is notably highlighted for its touchless processing of individual case safety reports (ICSRs), featuring integrated quality control, smart signal detection, literature surveillance, and safety report generation.

In September 2024, Truliant Consulting releases a white paper titled AI and Automation in Pharmacovigilance: Transformative Trends and Future Outlook. This paper results from an open survey aimed at pharmaceutical companies to explore their adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) within their Pharmacovigilance (PV) frameworks.

Top Companies and Their Contributions to the Market

Company Contributions & Offerings Oracle Corporation Provides cloud-based safety and pharmacovigilance solutions, integrating AI for automated case processing and compliance management. Veeva Systems Inc. Offers cloud software tailored for life sciences, including pharmacovigilance modules that streamline safety data management and reporting. ArisGlobal Develops end-to-end drug safety and pharmacovigilance platforms with automation, AI, and regulatory compliance features. IQVIA Combines real-world data analytics with automation to enhance signal detection, adverse event reporting, and clinical safety workflows. Cognizant Technology Solutions Delivers IT and BPO services focusing on automated pharmacovigilance processes, leveraging AI and machine learning for data accuracy. Accenture Provides digital transformation and AI-driven pharmacovigilance automation services to optimize safety data workflows globally. Genpact Specializes in AI-powered pharmacovigilance automation, improving adverse event case processing and regulatory reporting efficiency. Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) Offers integrated technology solutions automating safety data capture, analysis, and regulatory submissions in pharmacovigilance. Parexel International Corporation Provides clinical research and safety automation services, enhancing pharmacovigilance with AI-enabled case management and reporting tools. ICON plc Focuses on clinical research and drug safety automation, utilizing advanced analytics and automated adverse event monitoring systems.

Pharmacovigilance Automation Market Key Players List

Oracle Corporation

Veeva Systems Inc.

ArisGlobal

IQVIA

Cognizant Technology Solutions

Accenture

Genpact

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS)

Parexel International Corporation

ICON plc

Capgemini SE

PharmaLex GmbH

Indegene Pvt Ltd

BioClinica (part of ERT)

Infosys Limited

HCL Technologies

Ennov

Tech Mahindra

Zifo RnD Solutions

NNIT A/S

Global Pharmaceutical & Compounding Market Outlook (2024–2034)

The pharmaceutical and healthcare packaging sectors are undergoing notable transformation, supported by rising demand for personalized treatments, automation, and regulatory compliance. Here’s a breakdown of key market trajectories:

GCC Compounding Pharmacy Market

The GCC compounding pharmacy market is witnessing a strong upward trend. Valued at USD 16.39 million in 2024, it is expected to reach approximately USD 40.26 million by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 9.27%. This growth is driven by the increasing need for tailored medications across the Gulf region.

The is witnessing a strong upward trend. Valued at USD 16.39 million in 2024, it is expected to reach approximately USD 40.26 million by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 9.27%. This growth is driven by the increasing need for tailored medications across the Gulf region. Global Non-Sterile Compounding Pharmacy Market

The non-sterile compounding pharmacy market was estimated at USD 5.97 billion in 2024 and is set to almost double by 2034, reaching around USD 12.11 billion. With a CAGR of 7.34%, the market reflects expanding demand for dosage flexibility and patient-specific drug formulations.

The was estimated at USD 5.97 billion in 2024 and is set to almost double by 2034, reaching around USD 12.11 billion. With a CAGR of 7.34%, the market reflects expanding demand for dosage flexibility and patient-specific drug formulations. Global Pharmacy Automation Market

The pharmacy automation market is advancing rapidly as healthcare systems adopt technologies to streamline dispensing and improve safety. Starting at USD 6.35 billion in 2024, the market is projected to reach USD 16.65 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 10.12%.

The is advancing rapidly as healthcare systems adopt technologies to streamline dispensing and improve safety. Starting at USD 6.35 billion in 2024, the market is projected to reach USD 16.65 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 10.12%. Global Compounding Pharmacy Market

The global compounding pharmacy market stood at USD 13.19 billion in 2023 and is projected to climb to USD 22.91 billion by 2034. This steady growth, at a CAGR of 5.15%, is propelled by rising chronic disease prevalence and the need for customized drug therapies.

The global stood at USD 13.19 billion in 2023 and is projected to climb to USD 22.91 billion by 2034. This steady growth, at a CAGR of 5.15%, is propelled by rising chronic disease prevalence and the need for customized drug therapies. Global Vials Used in Compounding Pharmacy Market

The vials used in compounding pharmacy market is set for strong revenue growth over the forecast period. The market is expanding in response to higher demand for safe and precise medication containers, especially in sterile compounding.

The is set for strong revenue growth over the forecast period. The market is expanding in response to higher demand for safe and precise medication containers, especially in sterile compounding. Global Biotechnology & Pharmaceutical Services Market

The biotechnology and pharmaceutical services market is projected to grow from USD 76.51 billion in 2024 to around USD 130.56 billion by 2034, at a CAGR of 5.48%. The market benefits from increased outsourcing, R&D intensity, and regulatory support.

The is projected to grow from USD 76.51 billion in 2024 to around USD 130.56 billion by 2034, at a CAGR of 5.48%. The market benefits from increased outsourcing, R&D intensity, and regulatory support. Global Biopharmaceuticals CRO Market

The biopharmaceuticals CRO (Contract Research Organization) market is on a robust growth path. With rising R&D and a push for cost efficiency, the market is expected to generate significant revenue gains through 2034.

The is on a robust growth path. With rising R&D and a push for cost efficiency, the market is expected to generate significant revenue gains through 2034. Global Pharmaceutical Spray Drying Market

The pharmaceutical spray drying market is valued at USD 2.37 billion in 2024 and forecast to nearly double, reaching USD 4.93 billion by 2034. A CAGR of 7.67% reflects the increased use of this technology for enhancing bioavailability in drug formulations.

The is valued at USD 2.37 billion in 2024 and forecast to nearly double, reaching USD 4.93 billion by 2034. A CAGR of 7.67% reflects the increased use of this technology for enhancing bioavailability in drug formulations. Global Ready-to-Use Pharmaceutical Packaging Market

The ready-to-use pharmaceutical packaging market was valued at USD 10.4 billion in 2024 and is anticipated to reach USD 20.97 billion by 2034. Growing at a CAGR of 7.24%, this market is shaped by demand for efficiency, sterility, and compliance.

The was valued at USD 10.4 billion in 2024 and is anticipated to reach USD 20.97 billion by 2034. Growing at a CAGR of 7.24%, this market is shaped by demand for efficiency, sterility, and compliance. Global Pharmaceutical Secondary Packaging Market

The pharmaceutical secondary packaging market is estimated at USD 43.11 billion in 2024 and is expected to grow to USD 69.45 billion by 2034. With a CAGR of 4.94%, this segment is critical for safety labeling, tracking, and brand protection.

Segments Covered in The Report

By Function

Case Processing & Reporting Case Intake Medical Review Data Entry & Coding

Signal Detection & Management

Literature Screening

Regulatory Compliance Automation

Risk Management & Benefit-Risk Evaluation

Report Submission & Distribution

Quality Control & Reconciliation

By Technology

Robotic Process Automation (RPA)

Artificial Intelligence (AI) & Machine Learning

Natural Language Processing (NLP)

Cloud-Based PV Platforms

Rules-Based Automation Tools

Intelligent Automation

By Deployment Mode

On-Premises

Cloud-Based

By End User

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Contract Research Organizations (CROs)

Pharmacovigilance Service Providers

Regulatory Agencies

Academic & Research Institutions



By Region

North America U.S. Canada

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Thailand

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Sweden Denmark Norway

Latin America Brazil Mexico Argentina

Middle East and Africa (MEA) South Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Kuwait





