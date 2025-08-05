Arctic Wolf Enhances AI-Powered Aurora Platform with New Integrations Across Endpoint, Cloud, and Identity Security

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn., Aug. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arctic Wolf®, a global leader in security operations, today announced enhancements to the Arctic Wolf Aurora Platform through new integrations with Microsoft, Oracle, OneLogin, and CyberArk. As one of the industry’s largest platforms, Aurora is uniquely designed with an open XDR architecture to empower customers to build and customize their ideal security stack. These new integrations expand the platform’s openness and flexibility, enabling organizations to address the challenges of fragmented security tools and increasingly dynamic environments.

Security teams today face an overwhelming volume of alerts and data from disconnected tools. The rapid adoption of AI technologies has added further complexity, introducing new attack surfaces that must be secured. This fragmentation creates operational inefficiencies, drives alert fatigue, and makes it harder to identify which threats truly matter. As organizations grow, consolidating and analyzing telemetry from endpoints, identity, and cloud services becomes more challenging, often delaying critical response actions and leaving gaps in coverage.

The Aurora Platform tackles these challenges by unifying telemetry across the organization into a single system of record. With more than 200 technology integrations, it breaks down data silos, streamlines operations, and delivers end-to-end visibility across multiple threat surfaces, enabling security teams to focus on the risks that matter most. Powered by Alpha AI, the platform rapidly correlates massive volumes of telemetry to identify and prioritize high-impact threats. Each event is enriched through AI-driven analysis before reaching Arctic Wolf’s Security Operations Center, where expert analysts provide swift triage and response. This powerful combination of AI automation and human-in-the-loop expertise cuts through noise, speeds detection, and equips customers with the insight needed to stay ahead of advanced attacks.

These new integrations enhance the Aurora Platform by extending visibility, detection, and response capabilities across key technologies, including:

Microsoft Defender XDR – A unified enterprise defense suite coordinating detection, investigation, and response across endpoints, identities, email, and cloud applications.

– A unified enterprise defense suite coordinating detection, investigation, and response across endpoints, identities, email, and cloud applications. Oracle Cloud Guard – A cloud-native solution for identifying and remediating misconfigurations and risky activities within Oracle Cloud Infrastructure.

– A cloud-native solution for identifying and remediating misconfigurations and risky activities within Oracle Cloud Infrastructure. OneLogin – A trusted identity platform securely connecting users to applications, providing rapid detection and response to identity-based threats.

– A trusted identity platform securely connecting users to applications, providing rapid detection and response to identity-based threats. CyberArk Privileged Access Manager – A secure vaulting and access-management solution that protects privileged credentials using encryption, authentication, and access control.

“Openness isn’t just a feature of the Aurora Platform—it’s the foundation that allows us to deliver superior outcomes and offer customer choice,” said Dan Schiappa, president of technology and services, Arctic Wolf. “By supporting a wide range of technologies and enabling rapid integration as customer environments evolve, we help organizations make security work in the real world—on their terms, with their tools, and without compromise.”



Arctic Wolf’s Commitment to Openness and Endpoint Innovation

Arctic Wolf is committed to giving customers choice and flexibility in endpoint protection. While continuing to advance its own Aurora Endpoint Security the company also supports other tools customers may already rely on, including more than a dozen third-party endpoint solutions. The new integration with Microsoft Defender XDR underscores this commitment, ensuring organizations can achieve strong security outcomes regardless of endpoint vendor. This focus on interoperability is matched by ongoing innovation across the Aurora Platform, helping organizations simplify operations and strengthen defenses.

Learn more about Arctic Wolf’s commitment to openness in a blog post from Dan Schiappa, Arctic Wolf’s President of Technology and Services.

Additional Resources:

About Arctic Wolf

Arctic Wolf® is a global leader in security operations, delivering the first cloud-native security operations platform to end cyber risk. Built on open XDR architecture, the Arctic Wolf Aurora Platform operates at a massive scale and combines the power of artificial intelligence with world-class security experts to provide 24×7 monitoring, detection, response, and risk management. We make security work!

To learn more about Arctic Wolf, visit www.arcticwolf.com.

Press Contact:

Lauren Back

PR@arcticwolf.com

© 2025 Arctic Wolf Networks, Inc., All Rights Reserved. Arctic Wolf, Aurora, Alpha AI, Arctic Wolf Security Operations Cloud, Arctic Wolf Managed Detection and Response, Arctic Wolf Managed Risk, Arctic Wolf Managed Security Awareness, Arctic Wolf Incident Response, and Arctic Wolf Concierge Security Team are either trademarks or registered trademarks of Arctic Wolf Networks, Inc.