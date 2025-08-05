USA SHADE® Named Official Partner of USA Pickleball

DALLAS, Aug. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- USA SHADE ®, a national leader in innovative, architecturally designed shade structures, announced today a new partnership with USA Pickleball , the sport's National Governing Body in the United States. As an official partner of USA Pickleball, USA SHADE will bring its expertise to the fastest-growing sport in the U.S., delivering custom-engineered solutions to help create safer, cooler, and more comfortable outdoor playing environments.

“As pickleball continues its explosive growth, facility owners are increasingly focused on upgrades that enhance player safety and elevate the overall experience,” said Jay Rivera, Senior Vice President of Sales at Shade Structures. “Our partnership with USA Pickleball is a strategic step forward, positioning USA SHADE as a preferred shade partner for court builders, municipalities, and racquet clubs responding to the surge in demand for modern, high-quality pickleball facilities.”

With over 30 years of experience, USA SHADE is the industry leader in fabric structure design. The company offers turnkey services across the entire project lifecycle, from design and engineering to manufacturing, project management, and installation. This end-to-end approach makes USA SHADE uniquely equipped to meet the needs of outdoor recreation venues nationwide, especially in sun-prone areas where heat protection is critical.

According to the Sports & Fitness Industry Association , pickleball participation has skyrocketed in recent years, with a 51.8% increase from 2022 to 2023. This rapid growth spans every age group, but older adults, who account for 85% of all pickleball-related injuries, face increased risks when exposed to high temperatures.



Strategic shade implementation is a proactive solution to help minimize those risks and support long-term player safety. USA SHADES’s structures can reduce court temperatures by up to 25 degrees, helping protect players and spectators from harmful UV rays and excessive heat, conditions that can lead to dehydration, fatigue, and heat-related injuries.

“This partnership reflects our shared commitment to elevating the pickleball experience, both in terms of performance and safety, for players of all ages,” said Christian Portaro, Senior Director of Partnerships at USA Pickleball. “By ensuring all pickleball courts are protected with high-quality measures, we’re setting the stage for more people to be involved in pickleball and to be safe while doing so.”

For more information about USA SHADE, visit www.usa-shade.com .

About USA SHADE

For over 30 years, USA SHADE® has set the standard in fabric structure design and technology, offering innovative, end-to-end shade solutions for municipalities, developers, and facility owners across the United States. USA SHADE seamlessly blends form and function to deliver engineered structures that enhance comfort, safety, and year-round usability in outdoor environments ranging from athletic venues to public parks. For more information about USA SHADE, visit www.usa-shade.com .

About USA Pickleball

USA Pickleball is the official National Governing Body (NGB) for the sport of pickleball in the United States. As a nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization, USA Pickleball is dedicated to preserving the integrity of the game while advancing its growth and development nationwide. The organization supports players, clubs, and communities by sanctioning premier tournaments, offering certified equipment testing, training referees, certifying facilities, and providing a wide range of educational resources. USA Pickleball also maintains and updates the official rules of the sport, ensuring consistency and fairness at every level of play. Led by a Board of Directors and a dedicated national office staff, USA Pickleball delivers the infrastructure and strategic vision necessary to fuel the continued expansion of pickleball across the country—benefiting members with exclusive access to events, programs, and tools that elevate their experience on and off the court.