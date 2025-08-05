Cumulus Media and Rumble Announce Joint Strategic Partnership

NEW YORK, Aug. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cumulus Media, one of the largest audio creators and distributors, (OTCQB: CMLS) and Rumble (NASDAQ:RUM), the high-growth video-sharing platform and cloud services provider empowering creators and brands, today announced a multi-pronged strategic partnership that recognizes the evolution of podcasting and video in today’s media landscape. This collaboration will unlock new opportunities across Cumulus Media – including Westwood One and the Cumulus Podcast Network – and Rumble.com , including expanded distribution of content from both companies.

This initiative reflects both companies’ commitment to innovation in digital media and their shared vision for the future of creator-driven content and monetization opportunities. Under the agreement, Rumble and Westwood One will collaborate to maximize advertising opportunities for brand partners, packaging assets across each portfolio to create unique and exclusive multi-platform solutions. Westwood One will also distribute audio and video content on Rumble’s video platform.

“This partnership represents a powerful alignment between two media innovators,” said Collin Jones, President, Westwood One and EVP, Corporate Strategy & Development, Cumulus Media. “By combining our premium podcast inventory with Rumble’s dynamic creator ecosystem, we’re creating a new frontier for host-read advertising that delivers authenticity, scale, and brand safety.”

Rumble CEO, Chris Pavloski, added, “We’re excited to partner with Cumulus Media and Westwood One to bring advertisers closer to the creators and audiences they care about. This collaboration allows us to create new monetization opportunities for our creators while offering brands a trusted and effective way to connect with engaged communities.”

About Rumble

Rumble is a high-growth video platform and cloud services provider that creates an independent infrastructure. Rumble's mission is to restore the internet to its roots by making it free and open once again. For more information, visit corp.rumble.com .

About Cumulus Media

Cumulus Media (OTCQB: CMLS) is an audio-first media company delivering premium content to a quarter billion people every month — wherever and whenever they want it. Cumulus Media engages listeners with high-quality local programming through 400 owned-and-operated radio stations across 84 markets; delivers nationally-syndicated sports, news, talk, and entertainment programming from iconic brands including the NFL, the NCAA, the Masters, Infinity Sports Network, AP News, the Academy of Country Music Awards, and many other world-class partners across more than 9,500 affiliated stations through Westwood One, the largest audio network in America; and inspires listeners through the Cumulus Podcast Network, an established and influential platform for original podcasts that are smart, entertaining, and thought-provoking. Cumulus Media provides advertisers with personal connections, local impact and national reach through broadcast and on-demand digital, mobile, social, and voice-activated platforms, as well as integrated digital marketing services, powerful influencers, full-service audio solutions, industry-leading research and insights, and live event experiences. For more information visit www.cumulusmedia.com.



