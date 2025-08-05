GJ Dossier V2025.3 Empowers Legal Teams to Take Full Control of the Relativity Data Lifecycle

CHICAGO, Aug. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

GeorgeJon has announced the release of GJ Dossier V2025.3, a powerful upgrade that gives Relativity admins the tools they need to confidently manage the entire data lifecycle—from active Matters to long-term archive—with less friction and more precision.

When You’re Drowning in Data, Knowing What to Move (and When) Is Everything

As case data grows and deadlines multiply, legal teams struggle to keep up with manual reviews, activity reports, and storage transitions. Cases meant for cold storage linger in review. Completed Matters remain unarchived. And teams pay the price—literally.

GJ Dossier V2025.3 steps in to simplify and automate lifecycle movement across Staging, Repository, Review, Cold Storage, and Archive—so Relativity admins can stop reacting and start managing.

What’s New in V2025.3

Redesigned Data Stage Configuration

A cleaner, faster interface makes it easier to define monitoring rules across each lifecycle stage.

Mass Monitoring Controls

Enable or disable monitoring for multiple clients and Matters in one step—accelerating decisions at scale.

Granular Notification Management

Customize alerts at each stage, or turn off emails altogether. Personalize subject lines, logos, and messaging based on who needs what, when.

ARM Restore Enhancements

Select and delete restored files post-process

Improved logic for displaying available archives

Updated retry logic for cleaner, more reliable restores





Instant Lifecycle Visibility

Forecasted Actions Report available immediately after installation

Optimized auto-refresh scheduling for large environments

Cleaner process reporting to reduce visual clutter





The Lifecycle, Automated

Whether you’re managing a case in review, ready to move it to cold storage, or preparing for long-term archive, GJ Dossier gives you visibility, automation, and control across every phase.

By aligning directly with client retention rules and case activity, the platform helps legal teams:

Prevent overages

Eliminate manual transitions

Ensure compliance

Reclaim hours of admin time





“With V2025.3, we’re making the data lifecycle something teams can finally stay ahead of,” said George Orr, Chief Operating Officer at GeorgeJon. “We’ve focused this release on removing friction, improving visibility, and letting legal teams act faster and smarter—at scale.”

Built for Admins. Trusted by Experts. Scaled for the Future.

GJ Dossier continues to lead the industry in intelligent Relativity data lifecycle management. From intuitive rule setup to automated workspace transitions and clean archiving, it’s the engine behind the most efficient and compliant eDiscovery environments.

Availability

GJ Dossier V2025.3 is available now for all current customers. To learn more or explore how these enhancements can benefit your Relativity environment:

See GJ Dossier V2025.3 in Action: Watch the Release Demo

Ready to Transform Your Data Strategy? Schedule your walkthrough: info@georgejon.com

About GeorgeJon

GeorgeJon is a specialized technology advisory and services firm focused solely on the eDiscovery, Investigations, and Governance industries. Since 2008, GeorgeJon has optimized technology platforms and operations for a global client base, supporting internal staff and supercharging platform performance/security while shrinking total ownership costs. We deliver tangible, bottom-line results that are driven by innovative solutions, strategic architecture/workflow assessments, and ongoing management/support infused with 15+ years of industry-defining best practices. Please contact GeorgeJon at info@georgejon.com or visit georgejon.com for more information.

Media Contact:

Kaya Kowalczyk

Senior Director, Marketing

kaya@georgejon.com