Correction: Terms for Nykredit's and Totalkredit's auctions - Nykredit Realkredit A/S





To Nasdaq Copenhagen

Correction: Terms for Nykredit's and Totalkredit's auctions

With reference to the previously published auction terms dated 5 August 2025, a correction is hereby announced regarding the maturity dates for the bonds DK0009549933 and DK0009549859.



The original terms incorrectly stated a maturity date of 10 January 2029. The correct maturity date is 1 October 2029. The error was due to an internal error, and the correct dates are provided in the attached appendix.

All other terms remain unchanged.



Questions regarding the bond sale as well as technical matters may be addressed to Nykredit

Realkredit A/S, Group Treasury, Morten Søby Willendrup, tel +45 44 55 16 92.

Other questions may be addressed to Corporate Communications, tel +45 44 55 14 50.



Appendix: Settlement times and amounts offered for bonds issued through Capital Centre H and G.

ISIN Capital centre IT / RF* Coupon Maturity date Bids on Interest rate trigger LCR level Currency Auction dates Settlement Offering (million) Start End Cut-off Allotment DK0009549933 SDO (H) RF Adjustable 01-10-2029 Yield - 1b DKK 20-08-2025 10:30 10:40 11,800 DK0009550006 RO (G) RF Adjustable 01-04-2028 Yield - 1b DKK 20-08-2025 11:30 11:40 9,600 DK0009549859 SDO (H) RF Adjustable 01-10-2029 Yield - 1b DKK 21-08-2025 10:30 10:40 16,400 DK0009551160 SDO (H) RF Adjustable 01-10-2028 Yield - 1b DKK 21-08-2025 11:30 11:40 5,500 DK0009550196 SDO (H) RF Adjustable 01-04-2028 Yield - 1b EUR 22-08-2025 10:30 10:40 525

* (IT) Interest rate and refinancing trigger / (RF) Refinancing trigger

Please note that the Nykredit Group is not obliged to sell the announced offering, and the offering may furthermore be subject to changes following loan disbursements in the auction period. In addition, the entire or parts of the offering may be postponed, but not later than the second-last business day of this quarter.

On or before the second-last business day of this quarter, it must be ascertained whether the number of purchasers was sufficient for all the covered bonds offered. The market must be notified hereof immediately by way of a company announcement.

Attachment