Correction: Terms for Nykredit's and Totalkredit's auctions - Nykredit Realkredit A/S

To Nasdaq Copenhagen
Correction: Terms for Nykredit's and Totalkredit's auctions
With reference to the previously published auction terms dated 5 August 2025, a correction is hereby announced regarding the maturity dates for the bonds DK0009549933 and DK0009549859.
The original terms incorrectly stated a maturity date of 10 January 2029. The correct maturity date is 1 October 2029. The error was due to an internal error, and the correct dates are provided in the attached appendix.
All other terms remain unchanged.
Questions regarding the bond sale as well as technical matters may be addressed to Nykredit
Realkredit A/S, Group Treasury, Morten Søby Willendrup, tel +45 44 55 16 92.
Other questions may be addressed to Corporate Communications, tel +45 44 55 14 50.
Appendix: Settlement times and amounts offered for bonds issued through Capital Centre H and G.
|ISIN
|Capital centre
|IT / RF*
|Coupon
|Maturity date
|Bids on
|Interest rate trigger
|LCR level
|Currency
|Auction dates
|Settlement
|Offering (million)
|Start
|End
|Cut-off
|Allotment
|DK0009549933
|SDO (H)
|RF
|Adjustable
|01-10-2029
|Yield
|-
|1b
|DKK
|20-08-2025
|10:30
|10:40
|11,800
|DK0009550006
|RO (G)
|RF
|Adjustable
|01-04-2028
|Yield
|-
|1b
|DKK
|20-08-2025
|11:30
|11:40
|9,600
|DK0009549859
|SDO (H)
|RF
|Adjustable
|01-10-2029
|Yield
|-
|1b
|DKK
|21-08-2025
|10:30
|10:40
|16,400
|DK0009551160
|SDO (H)
|RF
|Adjustable
|01-10-2028
|Yield
|-
|1b
|DKK
|21-08-2025
|11:30
|11:40
|5,500
|DK0009550196
|SDO (H)
|RF
|Adjustable
|01-04-2028
|Yield
|-
|1b
|EUR
|22-08-2025
|10:30
|10:40
|525
* (IT) Interest rate and refinancing trigger / (RF) Refinancing trigger
Please note that the Nykredit Group is not obliged to sell the announced offering, and the offering may furthermore be subject to changes following loan disbursements in the auction period. In addition, the entire or parts of the offering may be postponed, but not later than the second-last business day of this quarter.
On or before the second-last business day of this quarter, it must be ascertained whether the number of purchasers was sufficient for all the covered bonds offered. The market must be notified hereof immediately by way of a company announcement.
