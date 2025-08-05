Paper & Paperboard Packaging Company Evaluation Report 2025 | Mondi, International Paper, and Smurfit Kappa Lead with Sustainable Innovation, Strategic Expansions, and Broad Sector Reach

Dublin, Aug. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Paper & Paperboard Packaging - Company Evaluation Report, 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Paper & Paperboard Packaging Market Companies Quadrant is a comprehensive industry analysis that provides valuable insights into the global market for Paper & Paperboard Packaging Market. This quadrant offers a detailed evaluation of key market players, technological advancements, product innovations, and emerging trends shaping the industry. This 360 Quadrants evaluated over 100 companies, of which the Top 10 Paper & Paperboard Packaging Market Companies were categorized and recognized as quadrant leaders.



The paper & paperboard packaging industry plays a foundational role across all sectors by enabling the delivery of products to end users. It has been expanding in line with the global packaging market, fueled by the growing need for sustainable and functional packaging solutions. Packaging is essential for maintaining product freshness, preventing damage, and serving as a powerful marketing medium. It is utilized across all major application areas, with this study focusing on food, beverage, healthcare, personal & home care, and others (including education, stationery, construction materials, and electronic goods).



This report on the global paper & paperboard packaging market segments the industry based on grades, applications, types, and regions representing key markets. The grades include solid bleached sulfate, coated unbleached kraft paperboard, folding boxboard, white lined chipboard, glassine & greaseproof paper, label paper, and others (such as filter paper, kraft paper, parchment paper, and liquid packaging board). The market is further categorized by application into food, beverage, healthcare, personal & home care, and other sectors. By type, the paper & paperboard packaging industry is divided into corrugated boxes, folding boxes, flexible paper packaging, white lined chipboard (WLC), glassine & greaseproof, label paper, and additional grades.



Key Players



Key players in the Paper & Paperboard Packaging Market market include major global corporations and specialized innovators such as Mondi Group, International Paper, Smurfit Kappa, Nippon Paper Industries Co., Ltd., Amcor, Oji Holdings Corporation, Itc Limited, Metsa Group, Clearwater Paper Corporation, and Packaging Corporation of America.

These companies are actively investing in research and development, forming strategic partnerships, and engaging in collaborative initiatives to drive innovation, expand their global footprint, and maintain a competitive edge in this rapidly evolving market.



Top 3 Companies

Mondi Group



Mondi Group, a global leader in the paperboard and paper packaging industry, specializes in producing corrugated packaging, flexible packaging, and uncoated fine paper. With 100 production sites in over 30 countries, including key facilities in Europe, North America, and Africa, Mondi Group leverages a well-integrated production model to offer strong, lightweight packaging solutions. Recent strategic moves include a €90 million plant upgrade in Warsaw and acquisition of Schumacher Packaging's operations in Western Europe. These developments reflect Mondi's commitment to expanding its company product portfolio and enhancing its company market share by providing innovative and sustainable packaging solutions.



International Paper



International Paper is a leading name in the paper and packaging industry, primarily concentrated in the U.S., which accounts for a major portion of its revenue. The company focuses on sustainable packaging solutions, catering to high-demand sectors such as FMCG and e-commerce. The recent establishment of a state-of-the-art packaging plant in Iowa marks a significant expansion in their company product portfolio. International Paper's strategic focus on customized, sustainable solutions aligns with its goal to reinforce its position in the market rankings and improve its company positioning globally.



Smurfit Kappa



Smurfit Kappa, renowned for its balanced transatlantic presence, operates across Europe and the Americas. It offers a broad range of packaging solutions tailored for diverse sectors, bolstered by continuous product innovation and market expansion strategies. Smurfit Kappa's investment in high-quality recyclable packaging aligns with rising environmental standards, enhancing its competitive strength and company market share. The company's proactive approach to leveraging regional strengths underlines its aim to secure and elevate company rankings in the evolving global market.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction

1.1 Market Definition

1.2 Stakeholders



2 Executive Summary



3 Market Overview

3.1 Introduction

3.1.1 Drivers

3.1.1.1 Rising Consumer Preference for Sustainable Paper-Based Packaging Solutions

3.1.1.2 Recyclability of Paper & Paperboard Key Driver in Adoption of Sustainable Packaging

3.1.1.3 Growth in Demand for Recyclable Mailers and Corrugated Inserts in E-Commerce Packaging

3.1.1.4 Legislative Bans on Single-Use Plastics Fueling Substitution With Fiber-Based Formats

3.1.2 Restraints

3.1.2.1 Limited Barrier Properties Compared to Plastics and Metals

3.1.2.2 Price Volatility of Raw Materials

3.1.3 Opportunities

3.1.3.1 Integration of Smart Packaging Technologies With Paperboard Formats

3.1.3.2 Adoption of Agro-Residue and Alternative Fibers in Paperboard Production

3.1.4 Challenges

3.1.4.1 Balancing Recyclability With Barrier Performance in Food Applications

3.1.4.2 Tightening Deforestation Regulations Limiting Virgin Fiber Sourcing



4 Industry Trends

4.1 Trends/Disruptions Impacting Customer Business

4.2 Value Chain Analysis

4.3 Ecosystem Analysis

4.4 Technology Analysis

4.4.1 Key Technologies

4.4.1.1 Calendering

4.4.1.2 Pulping Technology

4.4.2 Complementary Technologies

4.4.2.1 Bio-Based or Synthetic Barrier Coating

4.4.2.2 Anti-Microbial Coating

4.4.3 Adjacent Technologies

4.4.3.1 Smart Packaging

4.4.3.2 Packaging Performance Modeling

4.5 Patent Analysis

4.5.1 Introduction

4.5.2 Approach

4.5.3 Top Applicants

4.6 Key Conferences and Events, 2025

4.7 Porter'S Five Forces Analysis

4.7.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.7.2 Threat of Substitutes

4.7.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.7.4 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.7.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry



5 Competitive Landscape

5.1 Overview

5.2 Key Player Strategies/Right to Win

5.3 Revenue Analysis

5.4 Market Share Analysis

5.5 Company Valuation and Financial Metrics

5.5.1 Company Valuation

5.6 Financial Metrics

5.7 Brand/Product Comparison

5.8 Company Evaluation Matrix: Key Players, 2024

5.8.1 Stars

5.8.2 Emerging Leaders

5.8.3 Pervasive Players

5.8.4 Participants

5.8.5 Company Footprint: Key Players, 2024

5.8.5.1 Company Footprint

5.8.5.2 Region Footprint

5.8.5.3 Grade Footprint

5.8.5.4 Type Footprint

5.8.5.5 Application Footprint

5.9 Company Evaluation Matrix: Startups/Smes, 2024

5.9.1 Progressive Companies

5.9.2 Responsive Companies

5.9.3 Dynamic Companies

5.9.4 Starting Blocks

5.10 Competitive Benchmarking: Startups/Smes, 2024

5.10.1 Detailed List of Key Startups/Smes

5.10.2 Competitive Benchmarking of Key Startups/Smes

5.11 Competitive Scenario

5.11.1 Product Launches

5.11.2 Deals

5.11.3 Expansions

5.11.4 Other Developments



6 Company Profiles

Mondi Group

International Paper

Smurfit Kappa

Nippon Paper Industries Co. Ltd.

Amcor

Oji Holdings Corporation

Itc Limited

Metsa Group

Clearwater Paper Corporation

Packaging Corporation of America

Klabin S.A.

Sappi Ltd

Orcon Industries Corp.

Proampac

Trident Paper Box Industries

Stora Enso

Tgi Packaging Pvt. Ltd.

Saica

Releaf Paper

Athar Packaging Solutions Pvt. Ltd.

Ecoenclose Inc.

Coveris

Epac Holdings, LLC.

Edpack Karunia Persada, Pt.

Adeera Packaging Pvt. Ltd.

