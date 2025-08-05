GradGuard Reminds Families to Protect Their College Investment This Fall

PHOENIX, Aug. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As nearly 20 million students prepare to head back to campus this fall, GradGuard, the authority in helping schools reduce financial losses while protecting students from the risks of college life, is reminding families to protect the significant investment in higher education. With the cost of college higher than ever, protecting your investment in higher education has never been more important.

“Families invest thousands of dollars each year in tuition, housing, and related expenses, yet many don’t realize how vulnerable that investment can be,” said John Fees, co-founder and CEO of GradGuard. “Unexpected events like illness, injury, or theft can disrupt a student’s academic journey and put family finances at risk. This back-to-school season is the perfect time to prepare and protect that investment.”

The College Board reports the average published price for the 2024-2025 school year at a public four-year in-state school was $11,610 and $30,780 for a public four-year out-of-state institution. A private four-year school was $43,350.

Beyond offering relevant student protection, GradGuard champions financial literacy and preparedness as key components of student success. Understanding and mitigating financial risks allows students to focus on their academics and overall well-being. Plus, given that nearly 1 in 3 currently enrolled students have considered stopping out of their degree program (Gallup/Lumina Foundation, 2025), families are smart to consider protecting their investment.

"Our mission is rooted in student success and college completion," added Fees. "By helping students and families overcome preventable financial losses, we empower them to complete their degrees without added financial stress. Taking a few moments before the semester begins to evaluate these risks and secure appropriate protection can make all the difference."

GradGuard encourages all college students and families to:

Consider tuition insurance: Protect your investment in tuition, fees, and housing from unforeseen covered medical withdrawals or other covered reasons.

Review existing insurance policies: Many homeowners insurance policies have limitations for students living away from home. Consider purchasing renters insurance to safeguard personal belongings like laptops, bikes, clothing, electronics, and more from theft or damage, whether on or off campus.

Discuss financial wellness as a family: Openly communicate about budgeting, managing expenses, and the importance of financial preparedness for unexpected situations.



For more information and to find a tuition or renters insurance plan that is right for your family, visit www.gradguard.com.

