Inveniam and MANTRA Partner to Develop Real-World Asset Ecosystem in UAE and US





Inveniam invests $20 million in MANTRA to advance institutional infrastructure for tokenized private real-world assets from the UAE to global decentralized financial markets

Inveniam’s data operations management solutions and AI Agent Suite will be integrated with MANTRA’s regulated Web3 infrastructure to scale private RWA solutions with, and for, asset owners, clients, and partners

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates and DUBAI, United Arab Emirates and NEW YORK, Aug. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inveniam Capital Partners (“Inveniam”), a global leader in decentralized data infrastructure for private market assets, and MANTRA, a layer 1 blockchain focused on the tokenization of real-world assets (RWAs), today announced a strategic technology and commercial partnership.

The collaboration includes a $20 million investment in MANTRA to deliver private real-world assets (RWAs) packaged with real-time asset reporting and surveillance to DeFi and institutional capital allocators. It will enable institutional-grade private market assets with full data sovereignty, surveillance, and agentic solution sets to capitalize upon the rapidly expanding DeFi market with digitally-native smart financial instruments.

The partnership will integrate Inveniam’s data operations management solutions and AI Agent Suite with MANTRA’s regulated Web3 infrastructure to scale private RWA solutions with, and for, asset owners, clients, and partners. It will significantly grow Total Value Locked (TVL) and transaction throughput on MANTRA Chain, aligning with Inveniam’s vision for the systematic trading of private market assets in an AI driven, agentic future.

The partnership underscores Inveniam’s conviction in the accelerating convergence of scalable AI, tokenization, and blockchain-powered financial infrastructure—at a time when real-world assets (RWAs) are expected to grow at a 75% CAGR, expanding from $275 billion today to $18.9 trillion by 2033.

“We have been in discussions with MANTRA for some time. As we watched third party bad actors prey upon excellent builders and founders, we leaned in. In our diligence, we have found MANTRA to be a fundamentally excellent chain with great management, regulatory clarity, institutional focus, and the right partners,” Patrick O'Meara, Chairman and CEO of Inveniam said.

“We saw an exceptional opportunity to invest, partner, and support the right type of technologists, long-term builders, and crypto native operators. This partnership provides MANTRA with the capital and throughput needed to focus upon and scale its ecosystem and further develop its position as a leading layer 1 blockchain for real-world assets. This foundational step enables trillions of dollars in private assets to operate in digital environments, thereby ushering in a new generation of products for global allocators, builders, and hyper-scalers.”

John Patrick Mullin, CEO and Founder of MANTRA added, “We are incredibly excited about our partnership with Inveniam, and believe it will be a key driver in moving MANTRA to a significantly greater position in the global RWA marketplace. Inveniam’s investment and collaboration will allow us to better serve asset owners and capital allocators not just in the UAE, but in the United States and globally with leading decentralized infrastructure. Together, we will accelerate MANTRA’s development of a trusted, composable and scalable tokenized market for real-world assets, bringing tangible value to asset owners, investors and developers.”

The Key Benefits Of The Uae As A Strategic RWA Hub

Strategic Partnerships And Foundational Framework In The Uae

Inveniam’s long-term partnership with the United Arab Emirates continues to grow. In 2024, G42 became a strategic investor in Inveniam. Inveniam has since established a corporate presence in Abu Dhabi with offices in Al Khatem Tower. Its wholly-owned subsidiary, Inveniam Mid East, Ltd (إنفينيم الشرق الأوسط), is in the Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM).



MANTRA’s wholly-owned subsidiary, MANTRA Finance FZE, is licensed by Dubai’s Virtual Asset Regulatory Authority (VARA), which establishes a foundational framework for compliant, data-rich private market assets to be tokenized and integrated into the global DeFi ecosystem launching from the UAE. The VARA licensing includes digital asset exchange, broker-dealer, and investment services, and supports the end-to-end lifecycle of tokenized RWAs, from primary issuance to automated secondary market liquidity.

Integrated Market Infrastructure

This joint effort will leverage ADGM’s institutional framework, G42’s data and AI capabilities, and Dubai’s crypto liquidity infrastructure to deliver a complete market stack for RWAs in the UAE.

As the first multi-VM layer 1 blockchain purpose-built for RWAs, MANTRA enables cross-chain interoperability and seamless composability across networks. Its regulatory readiness and technical design position it as the leading network for institutional RWA activity.

The Inveniam and MANTRA partnership will expand investment pathways to build the next generation of private market infrastructure, unlocking a $300 trillion opportunity.



Inveniam and MANTRA’s strategic partnership will set a new standard for compliant tokenization, combining MANTRA’s blockchain infrastructure with Inveniam’s data and AI capabilities. Together, they aim to unlock institutional access to RWAs and accelerate the growth of decentralized finance globally.

About Inveniam

Inveniam is a data operations management and orchestration solution for private market assets, bringing access, transparency, and trust to asset performance data. The company is building the foundation for scalable AI integration, decentralized data marketplaces, and the systematic trading of private market assets.

About MANTRA

MANTRA is a purpose-built Layer 1 blockchain designed for real-world assets, with native support for regulatory compliance. As a permissionless chain, MANTRA empowers developers and institutions to participate in the growing RWA tokenization space through advanced modular technology, compliance-ready features, and cross-chain interoperability.

MANTRA holds a Virtual Asset Service Provider (VASP) license from Dubai’s Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority (VARA) to operate as a Virtual Asset Exchange and provide broker-dealer, management, and investment services.

Contact:

Inveniam

Tom Blandford

Director of Marketing and Communications

press@inveniam.io

Website: www.inveniam.io

MANTRA

Amanda James

Head of Communications

amanda.james@mantra.finance

Website: www.mantrachain.io

Disclaimer: This content is provided by MANTRA. The statements, views, and opinions expressed in this content are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily reflect the views of this media platform or its publisher. We do not endorse, verify, or guarantee the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of any information presented. We do not guarantee any claims, statements, or promises made in this article. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be considered financial, investment, or trading advice.Investing in crypto and mining-related opportunities involves significant risks, including the potential loss of capital. It is possible to lose all your capital. These products may not be suitable for everyone, and you should ensure that you understand the risks involved. Seek independent advice if necessary. Speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose. Readers are strongly encouraged to conduct their own research and consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release. In the event of any legal claims or charges against this article, we accept no liability or responsibility. Globenewswire does not endorse any content on this page.

Legal Disclaimer: This media platform provides the content of this article on an "as-is" basis, without any warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied. We assume no responsibility for any inaccuracies, errors, or omissions. We do not assume any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information presented herein. Any concerns, complaints, or copyright issues related to this article should be directed to the content provider mentioned above.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c25d147b-edbb-4f49-9a60-0abba223a51e