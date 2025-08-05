Environmental Testing Market Company Evaluation Report, 2025 | SGS, Eurofins, and Bureau Veritas Lead with Global Reach, Environmental Testing Expertise, and Innovation-Driven Growth

Dublin, Aug. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Environmental Testing Market - Company Evaluation Report, 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Environmental Testing Companies Quadrant is a comprehensive industry analysis that provides valuable insights into the global market for Environmental Testing. This quadrant offers a detailed evaluation of key market players, technological advancements, product innovations, and emerging trends shaping the industry. Over 100 companies were evaluated, of which the top 19 Environmental Testing companies were categorized and recognized as the quadrant leaders.



Environmental contaminants are chemical substances introduced into the environment through industrial processes or human activities originating from residential and commercial sources. These contaminants can appear in different forms, including volatile organic compounds, heavy metals, residues, and particulates. Certain contaminants are highly persistent and do not degrade easily, leading to bioaccumulation in the food chain and posing serious risks to food safety and public health. The environmental damage caused by such pollutants has prompted regulatory authorities to enforce strict limits on contaminant levels.



Monitoring pollutants across environmental matrices such as air, water, and soil is critical yet often complex, particularly in assessing their potential impact on human and animal health. As environmental regulations - such as those outlined by the US EPA - become increasingly stringent, there is a growing demand for analytical solutions that deliver reliable and high-quality data. Ensuring compliance with environmental testing standards and pushing the boundaries of accuracy and precision remain essential for addressing the challenges posed by environmental contaminants.



The 360 Quadrant maps the Environmental Testing companies based on criteria such as revenue, geographic presence, growth strategies, investments, and sales strategies for the market presence of the Environmental Testing quadrant. These companies are actively investing in research and development, forming strategic partnerships, and engaging in collaborative initiatives to drive innovation, expand their global footprint, and maintain a competitive edge in this rapidly evolving market.



Top 3 Companies

SGS SA



Headquartered in Switzerland, SGS SA is a prominent provider of non-medical laboratory analysis services, particularly known for its extensive environmental testing solutions. Operating through diverse business segments, SGS caters to manufacturers, retailers, service providers, and end consumers globally. Its offerings in air, soil, water, and waste testing uphold high industry benchmarks. The company leverages a vast network of over 2,700 offices worldwide, maintaining market leadership through continuous acquisitions and an agile approach to emerging market needs.



Eurofins Scientific



Based in Luxembourg, Eurofins Scientific delivers a broad range of testing services, including water, soil, air, pandemic, and epidemiological testing. The company prioritizes innovation and quality, supported by intensive R&D efforts. by consistently introducing advanced testing methodologies, Eurofins strengthens its industry reputation. Through strategic acquisitions, it continues to expand its global footprint and solidify its standing among leading competitors.



Bureau Veritas



Operating out of France, Bureau Veritas offers Testing, Inspection, and Certification (T&I) services across several regions, with notable operations in India, the US, and Australia. Its environmental testing services cover contaminants in air, soil, and water, especially within metal and mineral sectors. Known for its digital innovations supporting sustainable development, the company serves a wide international client base. Bureau Veritas maintains its competitive advantage through ongoing investments in expansion and technological advancement.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction

1.1 Market Definition

1.2 Inclusion & Exclusion

1.3 Stakeholders



2 Executive Summary



3 Market Overview

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Market Dynamics

3.2.1 Drivers

3.2.1.1 Growing Need for Cost-Saving and Time-Effective Customized Testing Services

3.2.1.2 Active Participation of Government and Regulatory Bodies to Monitor Environmental Conditions

3.2.1.3 Privatization of Environmental Testing Services

3.2.1.4 Rising Awareness About Environmental Pollution

3.2.1.5 Growing Need for Efficient Natural Resource Management (Nrm)

3.2.2 Restraints

3.2.2.1 High Capital Investment for Accurate and Sensitive Analytical Testing

3.2.3 Opportunities

3.2.3.1 Increase in Industrial Activities in Emerging Markets

3.2.3.2 Introduction of Innovative Technologies

3.2.3.3 Development of Environmental-Friendly Industries

3.2.3.4 Integration of Technologies Through Mergers, Acquisitions, and Partnerships

3.2.4 Challenges

3.2.4.1 Lack of Basic Supporting Infrastructure

3.2.4.2 Shortage of Skilled Manpower

3.3 Impact of AI/Gen AI on Environmental Testing Market

3.3.1 Introduction

3.3.2 Use of Gen AI in Agricultural Microbials

3.3.3 Case Study Analysis

3.3.3.1 Bureau Veritas Revolutionized Laboratory Testing with AI Program Charles

3.3.3.2 Farmspace Offered Low-Cost AI-Powered Soil Testing Device

3.3.4 Impact on Environmental Testing Market

3.3.5 Adjacent Ecosystem Working on Generative AI



4 Industry Trends

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Trends/Disruptions Impacting Customer Business

4.3 Supply Chain Analysis

4.4 Ecosystem

4.4.1 Supply Side

4.4.2 Demand Side

4.5 Technology Analysis

4.5.1 Key Technologies

4.5.1.1 Microarray

4.5.1.2 Biochip

4.5.1.3 Biosensors

4.5.2 Complementary Technologies

4.5.2.1 Nmr

4.5.2.2 Nirs

4.5.3 Adjacent Technologies

4.5.3.1 Icp

4.5.3.1.1 Gas Chromatography with Mass Spectrometry (Gc-Ms)

4.5.3.1.2 Bottle Top Dispenser (Btd)

4.6 Patent Analysis

4.7 Key Conferences and Events, 2025

4.8 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.8.1 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

4.8.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.8.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.8.4 Threat of Substitutes

4.8.5 Threat of New Entrants



5 Competitive Landscape

5.1 Overview

5.2 Key Player Strategies/Right to Win

5.3 Revenue Analysis

5.4 Market Share Analysis, 2024

5.4.1 Market Ranking Analysis

5.5 Company Evaluation Matrix: Key Players, 2024

5.5.1 Stars

5.5.2 Emerging Leaders

5.5.3 Pervasive Players

5.5.4 Participants

5.5.5 Company Footprint: Key Players, 2024

5.5.5.1 Company Footprint

5.5.5.2 Regional Footprint

5.5.5.3 Sample Footprint

5.5.5.4 Tested Material Footprint

5.5.5.5 End-user Footprint

5.6 Company Evaluation Matrix: Start-Ups/SMEs, 2024

5.6.1 Progressive Companies

5.6.2 Responsive Companies

5.6.3 Dynamic Companies

5.6.4 Starting Blocks

5.6.5 Competitive Benchmarking, Start-Ups/SMEs, 2023

5.6.5.1 Detailed List of Key Start-Ups/SMEs

5.6.5.2 Competitive Benchmarking of Start-Ups/SMEs

5.7 Company Valuation and Financial Metrics, 2024

5.8 Product/Brand Comparison

5.9 Competitive Scenario and Trends

5.9.1 Product Launches

5.9.2 Deals

5.9.3 Expansions

5.9.4 Others



6 Company Profiles

Sgs SA

Bureau Veritas

Eurofins Scientific

Intertek Group PLC.

Tuv Sud

ALS Limited

Asurequality

Merieux Nutrisciences Corporation

Symbio Labs

Microbac Laboratories, Inc.

Envirolab Services Pty Ltd

R J Hill Laboratories Limited

Alex Stewart International

Emsl Analytical, Inc.

F.B.A. Laboratories Ltd.

Envirosure, Inc

Sigma Test and Research Centre

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc.

Anacon Laboratories.

Pace Analytical

Spl

Suburban Testing Labs

Element Materials Technology

Tradebe

Rkct Laboratory Pvt. Ltd.

