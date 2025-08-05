EV Battery Company Evaluation Report 2024-2025 | CATL, BYD, and LG Energy Solution Dominate with Innovation, Strategic Partnerships, and Technological Leadership

Dublin, Aug. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "EV Battery - Company Evaluation Report, 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The EV Battery Companies Quadrant is a comprehensive industry analysis that provides valuable insights into the global market for EV Battery. This quadrant offers a detailed evaluation of key market players, technological advancements, product innovations, and emerging trends shaping the industry. The publisher's 360 Quadrants evaluated over 100 companies, of which the Top 13 EV Battery Companies were categorized and recognized as the quadrant leaders.



An electric vehicle (EV) battery is a rechargeable power source used in battery electric vehicles (BEVs), plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEVs), and hybrid electric vehicles (HEVs). It consists of numerous small cells connected in series or parallel to provide the required voltage and capacity. The increasing sales of EVs are a key factor propelling the growth of the EV battery market.



This trend is supported by favorable government incentives, technological advancements, and rising consumer interest in sustainable transportation alternatives. Various governments offer financial incentives such as tax reductions, purchase rebates, and lower registration fees to promote EV adoption. Simultaneously, innovations in battery technology are enhancing the practicality and performance of EVs for everyday use. Leading markets such as China, the United States, and Germany are making substantial investments in expanding charging infrastructure and advancing EV-related research and development.



The 360 Quadrant maps the EV Battery companies based on criteria such as revenue, geographic presence, growth strategies, investments, and sales strategies for the market presence of the EV Battery quadrant. These companies are actively investing in research and development, forming strategic partnerships, and engaging in collaborative initiatives to drive innovation, expand their global footprint, and maintain a competitive edge in this rapidly evolving market.



Top 3 Companies

Contemporary Amperex Technology Co., Limited (CATL)



Headquartered in China, CATL commands a leading market share of over 35%. The company has evolved from a domestic supplier to a global powerhouse, forming partnerships with major automakers such as Tesla, Toyota, and Ford. Its diverse product range includes lithium-ion and polymer batteries, among others. Strategic investments in research and development have been crucial to CATL's advancement, keeping its technology at the cutting edge. Today, CATL batteries power approximately one in every three electric vehicles worldwide.



BYD Company Ltd.



BYD is well-regarded for its breakthrough blade battery technology and its integrated approach to EV and battery manufacturing, securing a 16 - 18% market share. The company has successfully extended its reach beyond China, capitalizing on its vertically integrated operations to deliver cost-efficient, customized battery solutions. With continuous innovation and upcoming next-generation battery launches, BYD strengthens its position as a top-tier EV battery supplier.



LG Energy Solution



LG Energy Solution, based in South Korea, is a major force in lithium-ion battery innovation, backed by an extensive patent portfolio and a wide-ranging product offering. As one of the pioneers in commercializing NMC batteries, LG has played a key role in the widespread adoption of lithium-ion technology. It supplies batteries to leading global automakers and is actively investing in solid-state battery technology to reinforce its competitive position in the evolving energy landscape.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction

1.1 Market Definition

1.2 Inclusions & Exclusions

1.3 Stakeholders



2 Executive Summary



3 Market Overview

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Market Dynamics

3.2.1 Drivers

3.2.1.1 Rise in Government Incentives and Oem Investments

3.2.1.2 Advancements in Battery Technologies

3.2.1.3 Government Strategies to Promote Adoption of Evs

3.2.1.4 Declining Prices of Ev Batteries

3.2.2 Restraints

3.2.2.1 Geopolitical Instability and Supply Chain Disruptions

3.2.2.2 Shortage of Charging Infrastructure in Emerging Economies

3.2.2.3 Emergence of Alternative Fuel Options

3.2.3 Opportunities

3.2.3.1 Growth of Baas in Ev Battery Market's Boom

3.2.3.2 Development of Innovative Solid-State Batteries

3.2.3.3 Advancements in Esss

3.2.4 Challenges

3.2.4.1 High Initial Cost

3.2.4.2 Shortage of Lithium

3.2.4.3 Safety Concerns

3.2.4.4 Cost Disparity Between Electric and Conventional Vehicles

3.3 Trends & Disruptions Impacting Customer Business

3.4 Rapid Development of Nevs to Drive Growth of Ev Battery Market

3.5 Ecosystem Analysis

3.6 Value Chain Analysis

3.7 Patent Analysis

3.8 Technology Analysis

3.8.1 Key Technologies

3.8.1.1 Lithium-Ion and Other Battery Chemistries

3.8.2 Complementary Technologies

3.8.2.1 Cell-To-Pack (Ctp) Technology

3.8.3 Adjacent Technologies

3.8.3.1 Cell-To-Chassis Battery Technology

3.9 Regulatory Landscape

3.9.1 Regulatory Bodies, Government Agencies, and Other Organizations

3.9.2 Regulations/Voluntary Procedures for Ev Batteries

3.10 Key Conferences & Events, 2025-2026

3.11 Oem Analysis

3.11.1 Initiatives Undertaken and Investments in Lithium by Battery Manufacturers/Oems

3.11.1.1 Lithium-Ion Battery Cells (Cathode Type): Oems and Key Suppliers

3.12 Supplier Analysis



4 Competitive Landscape

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Key Player Strategies/Right to Win, 2022-2024

4.3 Revenue Analysis

4.4 Market Share Analysis, 2024

4.5 Ev Battery Market Share Trend Analysis

4.6 Company Valuation and Financial Metrics

4.7 Brand/Product Comparison

4.8 Company Evaluation Matrix: Key Players, 2024

4.8.1 Stars

4.8.2 Emerging Leaders

4.8.3 Pervasive Players

4.8.4 Participants

4.8.5 Company Footprint

4.8.5.1 Company Footprint

4.8.5.2 Region Footprint

4.8.5.3 Battery Form Footprint

4.8.5.4 Battery Type Footprint

4.8.5.5 Propulsion Footprint

4.9 Company Evaluation Matrix: Startups/Smes, 2024

4.9.1 Progressive Companies

4.9.2 Responsive Companies

4.9.3 Dynamic Companies

4.9.4 Starting Blocks

4.9.5 Competitive Benchmarking

4.9.5.1 List of Startups/Smes

4.9.5.2 Competitive Benchmarking of Startups/Smes

4.10 Competitive Scenario

4.10.1 Product Launches/Developments

4.10.2 Deals

4.10.3 Expansion

4.10.4 Other Developments



5 Company Profiles

Contemporary Amperex Technology Co., Limited

Byd Company Ltd.

Lg Energy Solution

Calb

Sk Innovation Co. Ltd.

Panasonic Holdings Corporation

Samsung Sdi

Gotion

Sunwoda Electronic Co., Ltd.

Farasis Energy (Ganzhou) Co., Ltd.

Toshiba Corporation

Mitsubishi Corporation

Enersys

Exide Industries Limited

E-One Moli Energy Corp.

Targray Technology International Inc.

Altair Nanotechnologies Inc.

Clarios

Northvolt Ab

Leclanche Sa

Envision Group

A123 Systems (Subsidiary of Wanxiang Group)

Gs Yuasa International Ltd.

Automotive Energy Supply Corporation

Rept Battero Energy Co Ltd.

Automotive Cells Company

Blueoval Sk

Cellforce Group GmbH

Ultium Cells

One Battery

Sila Nanotechnologies Inc.

Morrow Batteries

