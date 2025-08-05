Nearly One Third of Affluent Investors Are Not Prepared With Wealth Transfer Plans, Risking Wealth Loss

LIVONIA, Mich., Aug. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As financial institutions prepare for the $90 trillion intergenerational wealth transfer set to take place over the next two decades, an untapped market emerges as a notable opportunity for asset managers to capitalize on. New data from Escalent’s Cogent Syndicated division reveals nearly all affluent investors (95%) don’t yet have or will need to review and update their wealth transfer plan, presenting a clear opening for estate planning services.

The Trajectory of Intergenerational Wealth Transfer™ report, from Cogent Syndicated, identifies and sizes estate planning opportunity segments among affluent investors, prioritizing their value for marketing by net worth, expected inheritance, and age. The report also offers actionable strategies for capitalizing on those opportunities as well as growing sales and profitability by capturing and managing inherited assets.

More than three in ten (31%) affluent investors don’t yet have a will or trust in place. And of those who do, more than in nine in ten (64% of all affluent investors) are young enough to likely need to review and update their wealth transfer plans before reaching the average life expectancy in the US ( 79.4*). Millennial and Gen Z affluent investors make up a large share of this market opportunity, with 42% of each of these generations indicating they do not have a will or trust in place. These younger investors have already started amassing some wealth, are anticipating an inheritance, and are less prepared versus their older counterparts.

“Many affluent investors already have estate plans, but life's unpredictable nature—changing assets, evolving family structures, and new tax laws—means these documents will need to be reevaluated to ensure they remain in good standing,” said Steve Ethridge, senior director of Cogent Syndicated. “Clients need help navigating these shifts and by offering proactive and periodic assessments, asset managers can position themselves as indispensable partners for both current and future clients.”

Asset managers shifting their focus to young, affluent investors should also consider adding or enhancing online estate planning options to their service offerings. Among investors who have a will or trust already, Millennials (25%) and Gen Xers (17%) are more likely to use online options for preparing estate documents than older generations (8%). In addition, two-thirds of younger generations’ affluent investors who do not have a plan set indicated they were extremely or very likely to use online options.

“While there is a rising interest in online options for estate planning, investors across all generations are still seeking out support from estate planning attorneys and financial advisors,” said Kristin Hall, report author and senior product manager at Cogent Syndicated. “Notably, roughly half of all Millennials plan to work with these professionals when creating a will or trust, suggesting a strong demand for service providers that offer a combination of both online options and personal guidance. Implementing this hybrid approach in collaboration with attorneys and advisors will be essential to ensuring their client portfolio continues to grow.”

About Trajectory of Intergenerational Wealth Transfer™

Cogent Syndicated conducted an online survey from April 8, 2024 to July 8, 2024 of a representative sample of 4,938 affluent investors. In order to qualify for this study, survey participants were required to be 18 years or older, sole or shared household financial decision-makers, and have at least $100,000 in investable assets including DC plan and IRA assets but excluding the value of primary real estate. In determining the sampling frame for this study, targets are set during fieldwork for respondent gender, region, age, education and household income using Cogent’s market-sizing incidence survey results, which are weighted to US census data. Weights are applied where necessary to ensure a representative sample of the US affluent investor population. Minimal weighting was applied to adjust for any deviations from the actual marketplace distribution. The data have a margin of error of ±1.39% at the 95% confidence level. Cogent Syndicated will supply the exact wording of any survey questions upon request.

