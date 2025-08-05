CPP Announces Renovation of Tanner Terrace Apartments in Glendale, Arizona

GLENDALE, Ariz., Aug. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Community Preservation Partners (CPP), a mission-driven affordable housing preservation developer, has announced the planned renovation of Tanner Terrace Apartments, a senior housing community located in Glendale, Arizona. The project will preserve 156 units of affordable housing for low-income seniors and marks a continued investment by CPP in the Phoenix metro area.

Located at 7138 North 45th Avenue, Tanner Terrace was originally built in 1980 and serves residents ages 62 and older. The property includes three elevator-served buildings and a rich array of on-site amenities such as a community room, library, computer lab, game room, picnic area, and garden greenhouse. Currently 98% occupied and supported through a Section 8 Housing Assistance Payments (HAP) contract, the property will undergo a transformative rehabilitation designed to modernize the living experience while maintaining long-term affordability.

“This renovation reflects CPP’s commitment to preserving housing that meets the unique needs of older adults and the Glendale community,” said John Fraser, Vice President - Development at CPP. “Tanner Terrace is already a well-loved community, and we’re proud to deliver improvements that promote dignity, independence, and quality of life for our senior residents.”

Planned improvements include a new exercise room, bocce ball court, putting green, bike storage, upgraded security systems, LED lighting, and modern appliances. Additionally, microwaves will be introduced as a new amenity in all units, while enhancements to plumbing and HVAC systems will further elevate resident comfort.

With occupancy consistently above 95% and a growing waitlist, Tanner Terrace stands as a critical pillar of affordable housing for seniors in Maricopa County. The renovation will strengthen Tanner Terrace’s ability to serve this population — preserving affordability while elevating quality of life for current and future residents.

“Tanner Terrace has long been a vital resource for seniors in Glendale, and this renovation ensures it will remain that way for decades to come,” said Philip Choi, Development Manager at CPP. “Our goal is to preserve the affordability residents rely on while enhancing the spaces they call home — from improved safety and accessibility features to new amenities that promote health, wellness, and community.”

To support the rehabilitation, the project is being financed through 4% Low-Income Housing Tax Credits (LIHTC) and tax-exempt bonds issued by the Arizona Industrial Development Authority (AZIDA). CPP serves as the sole developer and owner. U.S. Bank is acting as both the equity partner and construction lender, with Citibank providing permanent financing.

