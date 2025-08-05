Wawanesa offering $200,000 in grants to support projects that reduce the impacts of extreme weather

WINNIPEG, Manitoba, Aug. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With extreme weather becoming more frequent, unpredictable, and severe, Wawanesa Insurance is once again stepping up to help more Canadian communities become more resilient through its Wawanesa Climate Champions: Local Grants.

Now in its second year, the initiative is offering $200,000 in total funding to support climate adaptation and mitigation projects that reduce the effects of extreme weather on communities. To help recipients make an even greater impact, Wawanesa has doubled the maximum individual grant amount to $50,000. The Wawanesa Climate Champions: Local Grants are open to qualified projects in any Canadian community.

“From wildfires, to flooding and hailstorms, this past year has been the most destructive weather-wise in our country’s history,” said Jackie De Pape Hornick, Director, Communications & Community Impact at Wawanesa. “As our climate continues to change, Wawanesa is doing its part to help Canadians better protect what matters most.”

The deadline to apply for the Wawanesa Climate Champions: Local Grants is September 26. Eligible organizations include registered charities, non-profits, and Indigenous communities. For project criteria or to submit an application, visit wawanesa.com.

The initiative is part of the broader Wawanesa Climate Champions program, which invests $2 million annually to support the people and organizations on the front lines of climate change.

