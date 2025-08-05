Brown and Caldwell Appoints Two New Executive Leaders to Further Advance Water and Environmental Solutions

WALNUT CREEK, Calif., Aug. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brown and Caldwell, a purpose-driven engineering consulting firm creating and delivering water and environmental solutions throughout North America and the Pacific, today announced two new executive leaders with the promotion of Euan Finlay to President and Chief Operating Officer, and the addition of Stuart Henshall as Chief Financial Officer.



Finlay was previously COO and in his expanded leadership role will oversee operations, including project development and delivery, efficiency, and optimization for continued growth and success. Henshall joined Brown and Caldwell from a global engineering firm, where he served as a senior vice president leading finance and accounting activities across multiple business units. Finlay and Henshall will report to Chairman and CEO Rich D’Amato, and both appointments are effective immediately.

“Brown and Caldwell has seen significant growth and demand for our services the last few years and as the firm continues to scale at a rapid pace, the appointments of Euan and Stuart will both help Brown and Caldwell remain focused on delivering quality work and creating value in water and environmental solutions for our clients and communities,” D’Amato said. “Their mindful approach to planning, passion for our industry and commitment to our people and clients is crucial for steering our company toward continued success and adaptability in a rapidly evolving water industry. Their leadership will help us stay focused on addressing challenges for our municipal and private sector clients in resilient, sustainable ways.”

Finlay to focus on operations and strategic business priorities

Finlay brings 25 years of experience and proven success to the role of president and COO. He joined Brown and Caldwell in 2019, serving as director of business transformation, responsible for advancing key initiatives, including investing in business expansion in Texas, business improvements, and mergers and acquisitions activities. Finlay was promoted to COO in 2022 and led business operations to new heights in the last three years. With a focus on clients’ needs while advancing the company’s strategic and technical objectives, his efforts translated into operational capabilities aligned with business targets.

“I am proud to continue leading our organization and teams as president and COO, as we provide technical excellence, quality work, and consistent value to our clients,” said Finlay. “I appreciate the opportunity to further collaborate with Rich and our entire leadership team as we grow, innovate, and adapt to serve our clients and their communities now and in the future.”

Throughout his career, Finlay has held executive roles in operations, design, and construction businesses focused on developing client solutions for the architectural and engineering industry. He has led multi-million-dollar businesses, managed company-wide project delivery, and directed divestitures, mergers and acquisitions as a Fortune 500 company executive. In addition, he has extensive global experience through managing projects and leading business operations across various international markets. Finlay graduated from Kingston University in London. He is based in Brown and Caldwell’s Denver office.

Henshall to enhance financial and operational performance

Henshall is a highly skilled operational finance leader bringing 20 years of global experience to Brown and Caldwell. As CFO, Henshall will serve as a strategic partner in executing the company’s annual and long-term business plans, enhancing financial and operational performance and evaluating business opportunities.



Henshall has held management roles in finance, business development and operations with several global engineering firms, and has more than 20 years of international experience. Most recently he led the finance function for a global firm’s West region that included water and wastewater services, and he served in a global role leading enterprise-wide operational improvement projects developing and integrating automation, technology and AI solutions to improve quality and efficiency.



“It’s gratifying to join Brown and Caldwell and help further the rigor and financial discipline that our employees and clients have come to expect from us,” Henshall said. “I look forward to partnering with our teams as we also pursue longer-term business priorities and opportunities that unlock the potential of water and a healthy environment to create thriving communities.”

Henshall holds an undergraduate degree from Nottingham Trent University (UK) and earned a Master of Business Administration degree from Henley Business School (UK). He is based in Brown and Caldwell’s Louisville, Kentucky, office.



About Brown and Caldwell

Headquartered in Walnut Creek, California, Brown and Caldwell is a full-service environmental engineering and construction services firm with 50 offices and nearly 2,400 professionals across North America and the Pacific. For more than 75 years, our creative solutions have helped municipalities, private industry, and government agencies successfully overcome their most challenging water and environmental obstacles. As an employee-owned company, Brown and Caldwell is passionate about exceeding our clients’ expectations and making a difference for our employees, our communities, and our environment. For more information, visit www.brownandcaldwell.com.

