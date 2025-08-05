MasterCraft Reaffirms Commitment to Protecting Waterways and Promoting Responsible Boating

World’s Best-Selling Towboat Brand Champions ‘Wake Responsibly’ Campaign in Partnership with Water Sports Industry Association (WSIA)

Campaign to Preserve the Freedom to Ride While Sustaining Lakes & Protecting Jobs Through Education and Respectful Boating Practices

VONORE, Tenn., Aug. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MasterCraft Boat Company , the world’s best-selling towboat brand, today reinforced its commitment to protecting waterways and preserving access for generations to come. With waterway restrictions and local ordinances increasing nationwide, MasterCraft is taking an industry-leading stance to ensure that education, advocacy, and shared responsibility – not sweeping regulation – remain the solutions to these challenges.





“Boating isn’t just a passion – it’s an economic driver that supports thousands of jobs and generates billions of dollars for local economies,” said Brad Nelson, CEO of MasterCraft Boat Holdings. “We take these concerns seriously and are committed to being part of the solution by working with communities, educating boaters, and investing in innovation to ensure safe, responsible enjoyment of our waterways.”

As a proud supporter of the Water Sports Industry Association (WSIA ) and its Wake Responsibly campaign, MasterCraft endorses three essential principles:

1) Maintain 200 feet of distance from shore, docks, and other boats and in at least 10 feet of water

2) Keep music at a respectful level

3) Minimize repetitive passes in the same area



“These guidelines aren’t just rules – they’re about courtesy, coexistence, and protecting the sport we all love,” said Krista Schipner, Vice President of Marketing for MasterCraft. “We expect our athletes, dealers, ambassadors, and customers to lead by example so that everyone – boaters, anglers, and shoreline residents alike – feels respected. Together, we can ensure these waterways remain accessible for generations.”

In support of the Wake Responsibly campaign, MasterCraft is implementing the following:

Equipping dealer network with WSIA advocacy resources to educate local boaters

Embedding Wake Responsibly principles across all communication channels

Partnering with WSIA on state-level advocacy and supporting scientific research to counter misinformation with facts

Developing consumer-facing education materials for social and in-store use

Hosting on-water events to demonstrate responsible boating behaviors



MasterCraft is continuously investing in innovations and programs that give boaters the tools to operate responsibly and is actively listening to concerns to inform future solutions.

Waterway restrictions and access challenges are growing, often fueled by misconceptions about wake boats and their environmental impact.

Studies from leading wake experts validate that a wakesurfing boat passing a section of shoreline every nine minutes is less damaging than naturally occurring waves from a 10-mph wind with one mile of fetch. Further, boat wakes and waves from cruising boats, which are not the focus of legislation, dissipate more slowly and lack the initial drop in size associated with wakeboard and wakesurf wakes and waves.

“Our mission is simple: to build memories, not barriers,” added Schipner. “We are committed to preserving access while ensuring safety, sustainability, and shared responsibility on every lake and shoreline we touch.”

For more information about responsible boating practices, visit WakeResponsibly.com or a local MasterCraft dealer.

To learn more about MasterCraft products and its dealer network, visit www.MasterCraft.com and follow along on Instagram , YouTube , X , and Facebook .

