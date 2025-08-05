Oatey’s Innovative Fix-It Flange Repair Ring® Now Available in Stainless Steel

CLEVELAND, Aug. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oatey Co., a leading manufacturer in the plumbing industry since 1916, has expanded its trusted line of Fix-It Repair Rings® with a new stainless steel version that joins its painted steel predecessor. Both options are now available to customers, giving them greater flexibility to meet their installation preferences.

Designed to securely repair broken, cracked or worn-out toilet mounting flanges without replacing the entire flange, Oatey Fix-It Repair Rings provide a quick, durable fix for one of the most common problems in toilet installations and repairs. The stainless steel option offers exceptional durability and corrosion resistance.

Like its predecessor, the Stainless Steel Fix-It Repair Ring features a robust design for installation strength, while maintaining a sleek, unobtrusive profile. It is conveniently compatible with all flange and toilet installations, as well as all types of flooring (including concrete). Plus, 10 mounting holes and four slotted mounting tabs further enable a wide range of installation options.

Built for installer ease and reliability, the repair flange includes a perfect-length bolt slot that prevents bending during installation and provides secure, level and leak-free repairs. It can accommodate 1/4-inch or 5/16-inch closet bolts. Because of the thicker wall span between the bolt slot and the ring perimeter, weak points are minimized.

For a demonstration of how to install the Stainless Steel Fix-It Repair Ring, watch this video. For more information, visit oatey.com.

ABOUT OATEY CO.

Since 1916, Oatey has provided reliable, high-quality products for the residential and commercial plumbing industries, with a commitment to delivering quality, building trust and improving lives. Today, Oatey operates a comprehensive manufacturing and distribution network to supply thousands of products for professional builders, contractors, engineers and do-it-yourself consumers around the world.

Oatey is based in Cleveland, Ohio, and has locations in the United States, Canada, Mexico, China and Europe. For more information, visit www.oatey.com, call (800) 321-9532 or follow Oatey on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn or Instagram.

