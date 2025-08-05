Result of AGM

5 AUGUST 2025

NORTHERN VENTURE TRUST PLC

RESULT OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

Northern Venture Trust PLC (“the Company”) announces that at the Annual General Meeting held on 5 August 2025 all of the resolutions set out in the notice of the meeting were duly passed by shareholders.

The resolutions included those to re-elect as directors Deborah Hudson and Brigid Sutcliffe and to elect as a director John E Milad who was appointed to the Board on 21 August 2024.

David Mayes did not stand for re-election at the AGM and has retired as a director of the Company at the conclusion of the AGM.

A copy of the resolutions proposed and passed has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will also be available from: www.mercia.co.uk/vcts/nvt/.

Details of proxy voting on the resolutions put to shareholders at the Annual General Meeting are as follows:

Number Resolution For Discretionary Against Vote Withheld 1 To receive and approve the Company’s annual report and financial statements for the year ended 31 March 2025 together with the strategic report, Directors’ report and independent auditor’s report thereon. 9,958,604 433,863 114,436 109,704 2 To approve and declare a final dividend of 1.5p per share in respect of the year ended 31 March 2025 9,952,514 392,373 137,406 134,314 3 To approve the Directors’ remuneration report in respect of the year ended 31 March 2025 other than the part of such report containing the Director’ remuneration policy 8,751,594 588,324 745,632 531,057 4 To re-elect Ms D N Hudson as a Director 9,492,273 569,390 315,733 239,211 5 To re-elect Ms B A Sutcliffe as a Director 9,242,416 516,478 506,300 351,413 6 To elect Mr J E Milad as a Director 9,150,805 512,666 621,054 332,082 7 To appoint Johnston Carmichael LLP as independent auditor 9,849,688 492,907 130,345 143,667 8 To authorise the Audit & Risk Committee to fix the remuneration of the independent auditor 9,830,516 539,942 136,445 109,704 9 To authorise the Directors to allot shares pursuant to Section 551 of the Companies Act 2006 for the purposes of the Offer 9,441,755 586,142 422,853 165,857 10 To generally authorise the Directors to allot shares pursuant to Section 551 of the Companies Act 2006 9,643,990 578,339 209,778 184,500 11 To disapply Section 561(1) of the Companies Act 2006 in relation to certain allotments of equity securities for the purposes of the Offer 9,069,154 656,809 639,401 251,243 12 To disapply Section 561(1)of the Companies Act 2006 in relation to certain other allotments of equity securities 8,931,381 776,276 657,707 251,243 13 To authorise the Company to make market purchases of ordinary shares in accordance with Section 701 of the Companies Act 2006 9,776,730 539,942 138,736 161,199 14 To adopt the new articles of association produced to the AGM 9,150,715 634,263 335,538 496,091 15 To cancel the share premium account and credit the amount so cancelled to a special reserve of the Company 9,647,611 598,985 126,384 243,627

