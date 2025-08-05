Result of AGM

5 AUGUST 2025

NORTHERN VENTURE TRUST PLC

RESULT OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

Northern Venture Trust PLC (“the Company”) announces that at the Annual General Meeting held on 5 August 2025 all of the resolutions set out in the notice of the meeting were duly passed by shareholders.

The resolutions included those to re-elect as directors Deborah Hudson and Brigid Sutcliffe and to elect as a director John E Milad who was appointed to the Board on 21 August 2024.

David Mayes did not stand for re-election at the AGM and has retired as a director of the Company at the conclusion of the AGM.

A copy of the resolutions proposed and passed has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will also be available from: www.mercia.co.uk/vcts/nvt/.

Details of proxy voting on the resolutions put to shareholders at the Annual General Meeting are as follows:

NumberResolutionForDiscretionaryAgainstVote Withheld
1To receive and approve the Company’s annual report and financial statements for the year ended 31 March 2025 together with the strategic report, Directors’ report and independent auditor’s report thereon.9,958,604433,863114,436109,704
2To approve and declare a final dividend of 1.5p per share in respect of the year ended 31 March 20259,952,514392,373137,406134,314
3To approve the Directors’ remuneration report in respect of the year ended 31 March 2025 other than the part of such report containing the Director’ remuneration policy8,751,594588,324745,632531,057
4To re-elect Ms D N Hudson as a Director9,492,273569,390315,733239,211
5To re-elect Ms B A Sutcliffe as a Director9,242,416516,478506,300351,413
6To elect Mr J E Milad as a Director9,150,805512,666621,054332,082
7To appoint Johnston Carmichael LLP as independent auditor9,849,688492,907130,345143,667
8To authorise the Audit & Risk Committee to fix the remuneration of the independent auditor9,830,516539,942136,445109,704
9To authorise the Directors to allot shares pursuant to Section 551 of the Companies Act 2006 for the purposes of the Offer9,441,755586,142422,853165,857
10To generally authorise the Directors to allot shares pursuant to Section 551 of the Companies Act 20069,643,990578,339209,778184,500
11To disapply Section 561(1) of the Companies Act 2006 in relation to certain allotments of equity securities for the purposes of the Offer9,069,154656,809639,401251,243
12To disapply Section 561(1)of the Companies Act 2006 in relation to certain other allotments of equity securities8,931,381776,276657,707251,243
13To authorise the Company to make market purchases of ordinary shares in accordance with Section 701 of the Companies Act 20069,776,730539,942138,736161,199
14To adopt the new articles of association produced to the AGM9,150,715634,263335,538496,091
15To cancel the share premium account and credit the amount so cancelled to a special reserve of the Company9,647,611598,985126,384243,627

