Result of AGM

5 AUGUST 2025
NORTHERN VENTURE TRUST PLC
RESULT OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
Northern Venture Trust PLC (“the Company”) announces that at the Annual General Meeting held on 5 August 2025 all of the resolutions set out in the notice of the meeting were duly passed by shareholders.
The resolutions included those to re-elect as directors Deborah Hudson and Brigid Sutcliffe and to elect as a director John E Milad who was appointed to the Board on 21 August 2024.
David Mayes did not stand for re-election at the AGM and has retired as a director of the Company at the conclusion of the AGM.
A copy of the resolutions proposed and passed has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will also be available from: www.mercia.co.uk/vcts/nvt/.
Details of proxy voting on the resolutions put to shareholders at the Annual General Meeting are as follows:
|Number
|Resolution
|For
|Discretionary
|Against
|Vote Withheld
|1
|To receive and approve the Company’s annual report and financial statements for the year ended 31 March 2025 together with the strategic report, Directors’ report and independent auditor’s report thereon.
|9,958,604
|433,863
|114,436
|109,704
|2
|To approve and declare a final dividend of 1.5p per share in respect of the year ended 31 March 2025
|9,952,514
|392,373
|137,406
|134,314
|3
|To approve the Directors’ remuneration report in respect of the year ended 31 March 2025 other than the part of such report containing the Director’ remuneration policy
|8,751,594
|588,324
|745,632
|531,057
|4
|To re-elect Ms D N Hudson as a Director
|9,492,273
|569,390
|315,733
|239,211
|5
|To re-elect Ms B A Sutcliffe as a Director
|9,242,416
|516,478
|506,300
|351,413
|6
|To elect Mr J E Milad as a Director
|9,150,805
|512,666
|621,054
|332,082
|7
|To appoint Johnston Carmichael LLP as independent auditor
|9,849,688
|492,907
|130,345
|143,667
|8
|To authorise the Audit & Risk Committee to fix the remuneration of the independent auditor
|9,830,516
|539,942
|136,445
|109,704
|9
|To authorise the Directors to allot shares pursuant to Section 551 of the Companies Act 2006 for the purposes of the Offer
|9,441,755
|586,142
|422,853
|165,857
|10
|To generally authorise the Directors to allot shares pursuant to Section 551 of the Companies Act 2006
|9,643,990
|578,339
|209,778
|184,500
|11
|To disapply Section 561(1) of the Companies Act 2006 in relation to certain allotments of equity securities for the purposes of the Offer
|9,069,154
|656,809
|639,401
|251,243
|12
|To disapply Section 561(1)of the Companies Act 2006 in relation to certain other allotments of equity securities
|8,931,381
|776,276
|657,707
|251,243
|13
|To authorise the Company to make market purchases of ordinary shares in accordance with Section 701 of the Companies Act 2006
|9,776,730
|539,942
|138,736
|161,199
|14
|To adopt the new articles of association produced to the AGM
|9,150,715
|634,263
|335,538
|496,091
|15
|To cancel the share premium account and credit the amount so cancelled to a special reserve of the Company
|9,647,611
|598,985
|126,384
|243,627
Enquiries:
Sarah Williams / James Sly, Mercia Fund Management Limited - 0330 223 1430
Website: www.mercia.co.uk/vcts
