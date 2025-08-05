Parkview Financial Appoints Abe Kohn Vice President of Construction for Northeast Region

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parkview Financial (“Parkview”), an alternative investment firm specializing in U.S. commercial real estate credit, today announced the appointment of Abe Kohn as Vice President of Construction, overseeing projects in the Northeast region, effective July 2025. Mr. Kohn works from Parkview’s New York office, reporting to Scott Denham, Head of Construction.

In this role Mr. Kohn manages construction progress on loans, leads risk assessments, and monitors project performance. He also plays a critical role in company-wide reporting and coordination, while maintaining strong relationships with borrowers, contractors, and consultants to support effective and collaborative project delivery.

Mr. Kohn brings more than 13 years of experience in the construction of multifamily, industrial, office, and retail real estate development projects. He has successfully managed projects from acquisition through completion, ensuring they remain on schedule, within budget, and compliant with all regulatory and lender requirements.

“Abe’s construction expertise, leadership, and regional insight will be a tremendous asset to our company as we continue to expand our lending footprint in the Northeast,” said Paul Rahimian, Founder and CEO of Parkview. “His ability to both anticipate challenges and foster strong working relationships makes him a valuable partner to our borrowers and our internal teams.”

Prior to joining Parkview in 2025, Mr. Kohn served as Associate Director at Gardiner & Theobald, where he led multiple development projects across a variety of sectors. Mr. Kohn holds a B.A. in Psychology from Queens College and an MBA in Finance from Fordham University.

About Parkview Financial

Parkview Financial is an alternative investment manager specializing in commercial real estate credit in the U.S. Over its 15-year history, Parkview has executed more than $4 billion in short-term bridge and construction first-lien loans across 200+ transactions. Active in major U.S. markets, the firm focuses on middle-market loans for the development, acquisition, renovation, or refinancing of multifamily, single-family residential, industrial, retail, and mixed-use projects.

Headquartered in Los Angeles with offices in New York and Las Vegas, Parkview has grown significantly since its founding in 2009 by CEO Paul Rahimian. With a team of in-house experts across originations, underwriting, and construction, the firm is recognized for its ability to deliver fast, creative financing solutions with certainty of execution—even on the most complex projects.

