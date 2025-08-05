Peristaltic Pumps Company Evaluation Report 2025 | Watson-Marlow, Graco, and Verder Group Propel Growth Through Innovation and Strategic Expansion

Dublin, Aug. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Peristaltic Pumps - Company Evaluation Report, 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Peristaltic Pumps Companies Quadrant is a comprehensive industry analysis that provides valuable insights into the global market for Peristaltic Pumps. This quadrant offers a detailed evaluation of key market players, technological advancements, product innovations, and emerging trends shaping the industry. This 360 Quadrants evaluated over 100 companies, of which the Top 11 Peristaltic Pumps Companies were categorized and recognized as quadrant leaders.



Peristaltic pumps are adaptable, high-performance fluid handling devices extensively utilized across multiple sectors, including pharmaceuticals, food & beverage, water & wastewater treatment, chemical processing, paper & pulp, and mining. Renowned for their precise dosing abilities and their capacity to manage a broad spectrum of fluids, peristaltic pumps are ideal for applications demanding contamination-free, accurate, and dependable fluid transfer. Their construction, which keeps the fluid isolated from the pump components, minimizes contamination risks, making them particularly suitable for sensitive processes such as drug development, laboratory research, and food production.



In the pharmaceutical field, peristaltic pumps are essential for accurate dosing of active pharmaceutical ingredients in drug formulation, vaccine manufacturing, and experimental research. In the food & beverage industry, they are appreciated for efficiently transferring delicate substances such as juices, dairy items, and flavorings while preserving the integrity of the product. Furthermore, their ability to manage both viscous and non-viscous liquids makes them especially valuable in chemical processing, where they are used to move corrosive substances safely and effectively.



A peristaltic pump, sometimes referred to as a roller pump, is a form of positive displacement pump engineered for dependable and contamination-free liquid transfer. These pumps operate by compressing a flexible hose or tube housed within a circular pump casing. A rotating rotor, equipped with rollers, shoes, wipers, or lobes, sequentially compresses the tube segments, pushing the liquid ahead in a pulsing action, a mechanism termed peristalsis. As the rotor turns, the compressed tube sections close to drive the fluid forward and then reopen to allow additional liquid to enter, resulting in a steady and regulated flow.



The 360 Quadrant maps the Peristaltic Pumps companies based on criteria such as revenue, geographic presence, growth strategies, investments, and sales strategies for the market presence of the Peristaltic Pumps quadrant. The top criteria for product footprint evaluation included By TYPE (Peristaltic Tube Pumps, Peristaltic Hose Pumps), By FLOW RATE (Below 1000 ML/Min, 1000-2000 ML/Min, Above 2000 ML/Min), and By END-USE INDUSTRY (Pharmaceuticals, Water & Wastewater Treatment, Mining, Food & Beverages, Chemical Processing, Pulp & Paper, Other End-Use Industries).



Key Players



Key players in the Peristaltic Pumps market include major global corporations and specialized innovators such as Watson-marlow Fluid Technology, Solutions, Verder Group, Prominent Group, Cole-parmer Instrument Company, Llc, Valmet, Graco Inc., Wanner Engineering, Inc., Randolph Austin Company, Idex, Heidolph Scientific Products Gmbh, and Gilson Incorporated.

These companies are actively investing in research and development, forming strategic partnerships, and engaging in collaborative initiatives to drive innovation, expand their global footprint, and maintain a competitive edge in this rapidly evolving market.



Top 3 Companies

Watson-Marlow Fluid Technology Solutions



Watson-Marlow Fluid Technology Solutions stands out in the peristaltic pumps industry due to its strong global presence and comprehensive product portfolio. Operating in over 60 markets, the company focuses extensively on the pharmaceutical, water treatment, and food & beverage sectors. Watson-Marlow emphasizes innovation, evident in its strategic partnership with the National Institute of Bioprocessing Research and Training (NIBRT) for a global biopharma training program. This move enhances its Company Positioning and broadens its competitive edge in the industry.



Graco Inc.



Graco Inc. is another leading player, notable for its robust market share and extensive global operations. Graco has consistently invested in expanding its infrastructure, as demonstrated by securing a 20-acre plot for future facility expansion. The company's strategic acquisitions and mergers, such as acquiring Classic Engineering, amplify its capability in fluid and metering technologies. Graco's diverse Company Product Portfolio and active market participation secure its position among the top manufacturers in the industry.



Verder Group



The Verder Group, through its subsidiary Verder Liquids, continuously innovates with products like the VERDERFLEX DURA 60, designed for challenging industrial applications. The company's focus on energy efficiency and reliability in its product designs strengthens its market share and Company Ranking. Additionally, strategic expansions into new geographic regions illustrate Verder Group's commitment to enhancing its Company Positioning within the global market.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction

1.1 Market Definition

1.2 Stakeholders



2 Executive Summary



3 Market Overview

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Market Dynamics

3.2.1 Drivers

3.2.1.1 Stringent Regulations for Wastewater Treatment and Increasing Capacity Additions

3.2.1.2 Increasing Global Investments in New Water and Wastewater Treatment Facilities

3.2.1.3 Expansion of Pharmaceutical Production Globally

3.2.1.4 Adoption of Single-Use Technologies in Bioprocessing

3.2.1.5 Rising Food and Beverage Processing

3.2.2 Restraints

3.2.2.1 Availability of Large Numbers of Alternatives

3.2.2.2 Fluctuations in Raw Material Prices

3.2.3 Opportunities

3.2.3.1 Smart Technologies in Peristaltic Pumps

3.2.3.2 Rising Capacity Expansions and Joint Venture Initiatives by End-users in Fast-Growing Markets

3.2.3.3 Small/Miniature Peristaltic Pumps

3.2.3.4 Growing Agriculture and Renewable Energy Sectors

3.2.4 Challenges

3.2.4.1 Growing Demand for Customization from End-Use Industries

3.2.4.2 Low Scope for Product Differentiation

3.2.4.3 Frequent Hose or Tube Replacements

3.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.3.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

3.3.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

3.3.3 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

3.3.4 Threat of New Entrants

3.3.5 Threat of Substitutes

3.4 Trends and Disruptions Impacting Customer Business

3.5 Ecosystem Analysis

3.6 Value Chain Analysis

3.7 Technology Analysis

3.7.1 Key Technologies

3.7.1.1 Miniaturized Peristaltic Pumps

3.7.1.2 High-Precision Motor & Drive Systems in Peristaltic Pumps

3.7.2 Complementary Technologies

3.7.2.1 Linear Peristaltic Pumps

3.7.3 Adjacent Technologies

3.7.3.1 3D Printing and Customization for Specialized Use Cases

3.8 Patent Analysis

3.8.1 Introduction

3.9 Key Conferences and Events, 2025-2026

3.10 Impact of Gen Ai/Ai on Peristaltic Pumps Market

3.10.1 Introduction

3.10.2 Pump Manufacturers and Industries Embracing AI for Peristaltic Pumps

3.10.3 Impact of Gen AI on Peristaltic Pumps Market



4 Competitive Landscape

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Player Strategies

4.3 Market Share Analysis

4.4 Revenue Analysis

4.5 Company Valuation and Financial Metrics

4.6 Product/Brand Comparison

4.7 Company Evaluation Matrix: Key Players, 2024

4.7.1 Stars

4.7.2 Emerging Leaders

4.7.3 Pervasive Players

4.7.4 Participants

4.7.5 Company Footprint: Key Players, 2024

4.7.5.1 Company Footprint

4.7.5.2 Region Footprint

4.7.5.3 Type Footprint

4.7.5.4 Flow Rate Footprint

4.7.5.5 End-Use Industry Footprint

4.8 Company Evaluation Matrix: Startups/Smes, 2024

4.8.1 Progressive Companies

4.8.2 Responsive Companies

4.8.3 Dynamic Companies

4.8.4 Starting Blocks

4.8.5 Competitive Benchmarking: Startups/Smes, 2024

4.8.5.1 Detailed List of Key Startups/Smes

4.8.5.2 Competitive Benchmarking of Key Startups/Smes

4.9 Competitive Scenario

4.9.1 Product Launches

4.9.2 Deals

4.9.3 Expansions



5 Company Profiles

Watson-Marlow Fluid Technology Solutions

Verder Group

Prominent Group

Cole-Parmer Instrument Company, LLC

Valmet

Graco Inc.

Wanner Engineering, Inc.

Randolph Austin Company

Idex

Heidolph Scientific Products GmbH

Gilson Incorporated

Ravel Hiteks Pvt. Ltd

Psg

Seko S.P.A.

Tapflo Group

Aalborg

Integra Biosciences AG

Etatron

Ragazzini Srl

Welco Co. Ltd.

Changzhou Prefluid Technology Co. Ltd.

Lead Fluid (Baoding) Intelligent Equipment Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

Kamoer Fluid Tech (Shanghai) Co. Ltd.

Electrolab India Pvt. Ltd.

Technomed (India) Private Limited

Pumpsquare Systems Llp

