Mention Network to spearhead the Internet Capital Markets

Singapore, Aug. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mention Network has officially launched its decentralized AI data layer, empowering brands, startups, and organizations to control and enhance their visibility in AI-driven environments. The launch introduces the world's first browser extension that captures real-time user interactions with popular AI models, rewarding contributors while safeguarding their privacy and ushering in a new era of Internet Capital Markets.

“Our mission is to establish an incentivized data network that enables the tracking and enhancement of brand visibility within generative AI search,” the team stated.

Why AI Search is the new big deal

The way we search is flipping upside down, folks are ditching traditional engines for quick answers from AI models like ChatGPT, Gemini, and Grok. Enter Generative Engine Optimization (GEO), where nailing a spot in AI responses trumps old-school Google rankings.

It’s not just about clicks anymore; it’s about AI Visibility, how often and how well a brand shows up in AI chats. These conversations are now a prime stage for discovery, often the first place people stumble across a brand. If a brand is not in the mix, it is practically invisible.

How Mention Network is pioneering the trend

Mention Network is addressing this paradigm shift by creating a decentralized, user-powered data network that tracks how AI models mention brands and helps improve that visibility. Its core offerings initially include:

Mention Network Browser Extension : Captures brand-related data from AI interactions and provides rewards to contributors.

: Captures brand-related data from AI interactions and provides rewards to contributors. AI Visibility Report : Offers insights into how and where AI models reference a brand, helping to assess and improve visibility.

: Offers insights into how and where AI models reference a brand, helping to assess and improve visibility. Trending on AI: Explores trending brands and topics across various AI models.

Anyone using AI can pop the extension into their browser to anonymously share when brands get a shoutout in their chats. It snags real-time data on actual words and vibes from real users, not some lab-grown prompts, building a vivid picture of brand presence. The more people join, the bigger and better the network gets.

Privacy is a big deal here: The system only grabs what it needs, like when and how a brand’s mentioned, without touching personal stuff like names, emails, or full chats. The data stays private, and users get to contribute stress-free.

For brands, agencies, and companies, this is a whole new way to track metrics like AI Visibility, Share of Voice, and Mentions. Real user data means sharper insights with less grunt work, making market analysis a breeze.

How Mention Network fits into the Internet Capital Markets wave

Solana’s bold roadmap for high-speed, on-chain financial apps is the perfect launchpad for Mention Network. They’re planning to tokenize “Brandshare” - the chunk of attention brands grab in AI conversations - using decentralized tech and rewards to spark a marketplace for data that’s been scattered or ignored until now.

This puts Mention Network smack in the middle of two huge trends: AI reshaping search and blockchain turning data into gold. By staying true to its decentralized core, it’s poised to make Brandshare a must-know metric for businesses diving into AI.

About Mention Network

Mention Network is building the world’s first decentralized data layer for Generative Engine Optimization, connecting millions of AI users with brands, startups, agencies, and more. By tracking real-time conversations between users and the most advanced LLMs, Mention Network helps companies understand their AI visibility while incentivizing data contributors with rewards.

Website: https://mention.network/

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities.