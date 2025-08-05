WENDEL: Successful issue of €500 million 8-year bond bearing interest at 3.75%

Wendel has successfully placed a €500 million bond issue maturing in August 2033 and bearing interest at 3.75%.

The issue was very well received by investors and was more than 5.2 times oversubscribed.

Wendel will use the net proceeds of the issue for the financing of the exercise of its early make-whole redemption option on all of the bond bearing an interest rate of 2.50% maturing in February 2027, with an outstanding nominal amount of €500 million (ISIN FR0012516417).

This transaction will enable Wendel to extend the average maturity of its bond debt.

Features of the bond issue:

Total amount of the issue €500 million Maturity August 11, 2033 Issue price / Reoffer price 99.850% Yield to maturity 3.772% Coupon 3.75% Listing Euronext Paris

Crédit Agricole CIB, Crédit Industriel et Commercial, Mediobanca, Natixis and Société Générale serve as bookrunners for the Bond issue.

