DEFITUNA Raises Over 12,000 SOL in Minutes, Showcasing Solana's Readiness for Internet Capital Markets

ISTANBUL, Aug. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a bold demonstration of momentum and market confidence, DEFITUNA successfully raised 12,376.24 SOL in under three minutes, signaling a new era for onchain capital formation on the Solana network.

The initial phase of the raise was exclusively open to early users of DEFITUNA, who contributed $1.75 million, each limited to a maximum allocation of $10,000. This early access round reached full capacity in just 3 minutes. The remaining allocation, opened to the public, sold out in seconds.

This milestone validates not only DEFITUNA’s rapidly growing user trust but also highlights Solana’s maturity as a high-performance, congestion-free environment for capital markets at internet speed.

“This wasn’t just a raise, it was a statement,” said Moty Povolotski the founder and CEO of DEFITUNA. “The appetite for smarter liquidity and real-time capital formation is clear, and Solana is proving itself as the infrastructure that can support it.”

DEFITUNA is building the infrastructure for Onchain Capital Markets, empowering companies and protocols to access real-time liquidity, intelligent leverage, and transparent pricing. Its upcoming innovation, Fusion AMM, will enable onchain limit orders, tighter spreads, and more efficient execution, setting a new benchmark for trading infrastructure on Solana.

With this raise, DEFITUNA strengthens its mission to become the home of intelligent capital, a platform Smarter with Every Move.

